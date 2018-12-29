North Korea's Kim Jong Un wants more summits with South

In a rare letter to Seoul, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said he wants more meetings next year with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The aim is "to solve the issue of denuclearizing the peninsula."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to Seoul voicing his desire to hold "frequent" meetings with the South's President Moon Jae-in in 2019, Moon's office said on Sunday.
In the letter, sent to mark the end of the year and underline a recent thaw in ties between the two Koreas, Kim "expressed a strong determination to visit Seoul while watching the future situation," Moon's spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, told reporters.
Kim Jong Un stated "an intention to meet with Moon frequently in 2019" to foster peace and "solve the issue of denuclearizing the [Korean] Peninsula together," the spokesman said.
Read more: 2019: Will there be a breakthrough on the Korean Peninsula?
Improved relations
Ties between the North and South took a decided turn for the better in 2018. Among other things, the Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang in February saw a visit from Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, which was the first time a member of the ruling Kim dynasty had visited the South since the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Subsequently, Kim Jong Un also held three summits with Moon.
A fourth summit that was to have been hosted in Seoul never materialized, something about which Kim Jong Un voiced "much regret" in his letter, according to Moon's spokesman.
Historic Singapore summit
In addition, Kim Jong Un had a historic meeting with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June, at which the question of the North's nuclear weapons program topped the agenda.
Since that summit, however, progress on getting the North to abandon its nuclear arsenal has slowed, with Washington and Pyongyang accusing each other of breaching trust.
Critics say that Pyongyang has failed to make any substantive and concrete commitments to giving up its nuclear arms, while the North has been angered by the policy of isolation and sanctions practiced against it by the US.
However, Trump said last week he was intending to hold a second summit with Kim, with officials saying it could occur early in 2019.
tj/ng (AFP, Reuters)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Since the historic Trump-Kim summit in June 2018, progress has been slow in putting an end to the longstanding Korean conflict. But 2019 could see some major developments on the Korean Peninsula. (27.12.2018)
While North Korean state media has reacted with jubilation over Kim's meeting with Trump, other East Asian countries have expressed concern over the announcement of a change in US military policy in the region. (13.06.2018)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly made his younger sister Kim Yo Jong an alternate member of the politburo, the communist country's top decision-making body. What do we know about Kim's enigmatic sister? (08.10.2017)
North Korea has agreed to take big steps toward denuclearization and rapprochement with the South. But experts remain skeptical about whether these promises will result in any real change on the ground. (19.09.2018)
Seoul has said Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, will accompany the country's ceremonial head of state. The Koreas have witnessed a thaw since Pyongyang announced its participation in the Winter Olympics. (07.02.2018)
Pyongyang has accused US diplomats of undermining President Trump and "making desperate attempts" to intensify sanctions against the North. Both sides agreed to seek "denuclearization" at a historic summit in June. (09.08.2018)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says progress on the North Korean nuclear program has been made during his trip to east Asia. There had been little movement since a historic June meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un. (08.10.2018)