US and Asian allies urge support for North Korea worker ban

The appeal came after the top envoys of the three countries met in Seoul to discuss measures to control North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal.
"Overseas DPRK IT workers continue using forged identities and nationalities to evade UNSC sanctions and earn income abroad that funds the DPRK's unlawful weapon of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," the three officials said in a joint statement, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.
Japan, South Korea put new focus on militaries
The representatives of Japan, South Korea and the US also alleged that North Korea is involved in "malicious cyber activities" that help expand its military.
"We are also deeply concerned about how the DPRK supports these programs by stealing and laundering funds as well as gathering information through malicious cyber activities," the joint statement said.