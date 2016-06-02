US-Africa policy: President Joe Biden seeks to turn a new leaf

For many Africans – relations between the US and Africa have never been at their lowest point than during Donald trump's (2016-2020) presidency. In his one term in office, he lived to his slogan of 'America First'.

The continent will never forget his infamous reference of some African states as "s******* countries." Achille Mbembe, a Cameroonian and one of the most renowned pan-African intellectuals, in an interview with DW in November 2020--summed up Trump's Africa policy as a marriage of convenience."I have to say that Trump was, in fact, not at all interested in Africa. He considered Africa as a burden. He might have shown some interest, but only in terms of the overall fight against so-called Islamic terrorism."

Looking at the first 100 days of the Biden administration, observers today paint a different picture. Christian von Soest from the GIGA Institute for African Studies told DW, Biden has promised a "mutually respectful relationship".

For example, his administration immediately lifted what it called "discriminatory entry restrictions" for people from some Muslim or African countries. "America is back," proclaimed Joe Biden after his election victory – and already there are signs of the renewed relations with Africa.

Crisis diplomacy and military aid for the Horn of Africa

Unlike during the Trump era, Biden's administration has made its presence in Africa's troubled spots visible in a bid to reclaim its lost glory and influence. For example, last week, USSecretary of State Antony Blinken appointed veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman as a special envoy to the Horn of Africa. Then on Monday, in a phone call with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Blinken urged Abiy to address the "humanitarian disaster" in Tigray. The US top envoy promised a visit by Feltman in the coming days.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging Ethiopia to order Eritrean troops out of Tigray

The new US administration had already made several firm statements about Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, which predecessor Trump had more or less endorsed. "US Africa policy faces a dilemma with regard to Ethiopia," von Soest says. On the one hand, he says, Ethiopia is a very important partner for US foreign policy, an "anchor of stability" in the Horn of Africa. "On the other hand, the new government increasingly sees the crisis in Tigray as a threat to stability."

Blinken has criticized the grave human rights violations in the region and referred to them as "ethnic cleansing". It remains unclear whether Biden will carry out the withdrawal of most American troops from Somalia ordered by Trump after he was voted out of office. It was only in mid-April that he confirmed Trump's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, but at the same time pointed out the dangers of global terrorism.

"At my direction, my team is refining our national strategy to monitor and disrupt significant terrorist threats not only in Afghanistan, but anywhere they may arise — and they're in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere," Biden said.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described Ethiopia's Tigray conflict as "ethnic cleansing"

Not just security anymore

According to von Soest, security policy has been a constant in US Africa policy over the last few decades regardless of who was in office. "To understand this continuity," he says, "one has to look at the August 7, 1998 attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania."

At that time, more than 220 people were killed and several thousand injured, some seriously. According to von Soest, it was there that the US experienced its "African 9/11", three years before the attack on the New York World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Regardless of a possible reduction in troops' strengths, von Soest assumes that "key features of the program will remain in Africa".

The US is likely to continue focusing on counter-terrorism training in Africa

The deployment of so-called military advisors and training missions to support the African armies is also an option. In Mozambique, for instance, President Biden recently promised military trainers to help in the fight against Islamic militants in the north. Security expert Vanda Felbab-Brown from the US think tank Brookings, considers Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and his approach to Mozambique, as signs of a shift in US policy in favor of the fight against terrorism in Africa.

"In fact, it's significant that as the US announced its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, it emphasized repeatedly and strongly that counterterrorism issues in Africa were of greater significance and a greater threat to the United States than terrorism emanating from Afghanistan," Felbab-Brown told DW. "Just a few weeks ago, the Biden administration also designated two new groups as global terrorist groups, the so-called al Shabaab group in Mozambique, and also a group in the DRC."

According to Felbab-Brown, the Biden administration will foster a multifaceted collaboration that tries to strengthen the security sectors of African countries to combat terrorism and focuses on infrastructure development and health matters. "One mistake to avoid is to see everything through the prism of counterterrorism," Felbab-Brown added.

President Biden has pledged to send military advisors to Mozambique

Competition with China at a glance

For von Soest, economic relations with the African continent play a critical central role. Biden's administration has two options. Either to support the new African Continental Free Trade Area — the largest in the world in terms of the number of countries — or to resume competition with China for economic support for the continent.

African observers do not want to give the new US president any advance praise. Gnaka Lagoke, an Ivorian lecturer at Lincoln University in Philadelphia, was very skeptical about Biden's inauguration in January. "Despite all that we can blame him for, that the racists supported him, that he indeed took quite unpopular decisions, Donald Trump did not engage in a particular policy to increase American imperialism in Africa.

"Trump did not seek to enter a war in Africa as did Barack Obama, whose vice-president was Joe Biden, who is now the United States president," Lagoke told DW.

"With Biden, we risk returning to normal, which America has always demonstrated, this imperialist America which can cause wars for its sake, as happened in the case of Libya." Biden has yet to prove himself.

Sandrine Blanchard, Adrian Kriesch, Uta Steinwehr contributed to this article first written in German.