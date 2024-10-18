US 2024 - Heartbeat of a Divided Nation

This film tracks the heartbeat of US society over several months during the presidential election campaign. Observing the everyday lives of very different people, it asks: how does America tick?

Image: DW/ZDF/ARTE

The divide between rich and poor become ever more acute in recent years. So has the gap between rural areas and urban centers. Amid heightened tensions, violence is increasingly replacing the culture of debate. For some, the possible re-election of Donald Trump is the worst catastrophe imaginable. For others, it is the solution to all problems.

A Mexican cleaning lady who works in the mansions of the rich. Image: DW/ZDF/ARTE

Fear prevails in a country where many people are threatened with social collapse - something Trump is capitalizing on in his election campaign. His number one issue is illegal migration.

Ronda Kennedy wants to run for the Senate for the Republicans. Image: DW/ZDF/ARTE

The film follows a Black Trump supporter in Nevada who’s running for the Senate; a Mexican cleaning lady who works in the mansions of the rich; an evangelical pastor out to dissuade people from voting for Trump; a first-time voter looking for political orientation; an activist from Portland who is worried about the future; and a sheriff in Arizona who’s been on duty at the Mexican border for 12 years.

The evangelical pastor wants to dissuade people from voting for Trump. Image: DW/ZDF/ARTE

The film gives very personal insights into their lives, hopes, dreams and fears. And it explores what’s motivating Americans, in the election year of 2024.



