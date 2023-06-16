  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsUruguay

Uruguay to melt down bronze Nazi eagle and recast it as dove

15 minutes ago

The 350-kilogram eagle was found at the bottom of the Rio de la Plata in 2006. The new statue was announced after a legal battle between the government and the salvagers who found the eagle.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Shmr
Marine salvagers uncovering the Nazi bronze eagle from the Admiral Graf Spee battleship
A bronze eagle that once adorned a Nazi warship was uncovered by salvagers in 2006Image: Marcelo Hernandez/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Uruguay will melt down a bronze Nazi eagle recovered from a sunken German warship and recast it into a dove of peace, President Luis Lacalle Pou announced on Friday.

The 350-kilogram (770-pound), two-meter (6.5-foot)-tall is emblazoned with a Nazi swastika.

The statue adorned Nazi Germany's Admiral Graf Spee battleship that was scuttled during World War II. It was uncovered at the bottom of the Rio de la Plata almost two decades ago.

"In times of division, violence, war in the world, we want to set a sign of peace," Lacalle Pou told reporters in Montevideo.

Famed sculptor tapped for project

The new dove sculpture will be made by famed Uruguayan artist Pablo Atchugarry.

He said it would be a "long and hard" process to recast the statue, which is expected to be completed around November.

The president of Uruguay meanwhile said that an exact location for the sculpture had not been determined.

But he added that it could be placed in the coastal city of Punta del Este, where the Rio de la Plata meets the Atlantic Ocean.

A long legal battle

The bronze Nazi eagle was uncovered by a team of marine salvagers in 2006 after a 10-year-long search.

The treasure hunters had signed an agreement with the Uruguayan navy two years earlier to share the proceeds of the find 50-50.

In 2019, a court ruled that the sculpture must be sold, reiterating that half the proceeds going to the government and half to the salvage team

But the salvagers later filed a lawsuit claiming the government reneged on that deal.

In 2021, Uruguay's Supreme Court ruled that the eagle was the property of the state.

zc/wd (AFP, dpa, EFE)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Large bronze sculpture of a horse in an exhibition space

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Hitler commissioned thousands of artworks, often to symbolize the strength of his Nazi regime. They include two bronze statues of horses that will now be exhibited in a Berlin museum.
CultureMay 29, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Two men wearing masks transfer a corpse in a body bag from a ship to a truck

Greece: Not an unexpected tragedy

Migration5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Digitale Rechte

Africa's children: A push for a safe digital future

Africa's children: A push for a safe digital future

Digital World15 hours ago02:01 min
More from Africa

Asia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks from an airplane

Blinken's China visit: Can he avoid war becoming a reality?

Blinken's China visit: Can he avoid war becoming a reality?

Conflicts11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A pig farm in Teltow-Fläming in Germany.

Germany appoints first federal animal welfare officer

Germany appoints first federal animal welfare officer

Nature and Environment14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Italien gleichgeschlechtliche Eltern

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Society16 hours ago04:35 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks past banners depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Soccer11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage