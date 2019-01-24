 UNDP head: ′The entire economy thrives on the destruction of nature′ | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 25.01.2019

Climate change

UNDP head: 'The entire economy thrives on the destruction of nature'

Overconsumption is destroying nature, warned Achim Steiner, UN Development Programme chief, at the World Economic Form in Davos. A new environment business partnership could help curb that destruction, he told DW.

People picking through plastic trash

DW: World wildlife is under threat. Animals are in decline. Should we be worried?

Achim Steiner: I think we have to worry a great deal. We are losing natural habitats and species. But we're also losing ecosystems every day on an unprecedented scale. These are the foundations of life on the planet.

Read more: Time running out to save the Earth's plants and animals

We need to understand the importance of an ecosystem, of a tree and even of a bee. We need to learn how our consumption patterns, how our economies and how our pollution contributes to the decline of these ecosystems.

Our daily well-being depends on understanding all of this. But more importantly, we need to do something about it.

UNO Achim Steiner

Achim Steiner: Human well-being depends on our understanding of how our decisions affect the planet

What can be done?

A lot. First of all, we all need to accept that we are either part of helping to solve the problem or that we're making it worse.

It begins with the way we consume, how we pollute, what we do in our daily activities and whether we do or don't buy certain products.

Read more: Can we consume less without wrecking the economy?

But it's not only on the consumer. It's also on the producers. We need to learn how to produce things differently, more sustainably. 

Unfortunately, the entire economy today thrives on the destruction of nature. 

At the United Nations, we're trying to get people to understand just how important their individual actions are. Seven billion people acting together can literally change the world.

Read more: Bye bye lignite: Understanding Germany's coal phaseout

You helped to create an initiative called 'The Lion's Share.' What is it about?

The Lion's Share is a fascinating idea born out of the world of business and advertising.

The advertising industry speaks to billions of people every day. So, we've decided to combine animal images and animal stories to gain an advertising budget for the protection of habitats and animals around the world.

Watch video 01:34
Now live
01:34 mins.

Polar scientists camping out in Davos

We've attracted some of the biggest names in the advertising industry and also their customers, and so, a small percentage from advertising will go to the fund.

As a partner in this, the UN family and the UNDP (UN Development Programme) will help take these funds back into conservation and towards the protection of nature. It's an extraordinary example of how a business-first world can become part of the solution.

Read more: Protecting our forests — A vital ecosystem under threat

It's an enormous opportunity to raise awareness and make us all part of the solution. The Lion's Share is a groundbreaking partnership, and I hope it will change the way we look at the using everyday decisions to change the future.

Have you started already using the funds of The Lion's Share for a project?

We have indeed.The Lion's Share is a very new platform. But we've already gained some projects.

For instance, we're helping to rehabilitate a former oil palm plantation into a natural habitat in Indonesia. We're also working on an anti-poaching initiative in Southern Africa. 

Trees cut down to make way for an oil palm concession

Global hunger for palm oil has led to deforestation and loss of biodiversity around the world

The idea is really to find ways in which we can multiply and scale up these investments — that's the opportunity. And the fund itself is one more additional opportunity to invest in protecting nature.

Read More: Can the African wild dog be saved from extinction?

At the end of the day, The Lion's Share is going to have a far greater impact because of the communication it enables. It brings consumers, companies, land users and conservationists together. It's a 21st century idea and a 21st century partnership.

Achim Steiner is an environmentalist and administrator with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The interview was conducted by Manuela Kasper-Claridge at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It has been edited for length and clarity.

  • Patches of ground surrounded by water

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    A unique wetland

    It might look like a lake from above but it is actually a cienaga, a hillscape with fields and forests that transforms into a wetland when the river bursts over its banks. This area is a unique habitat and home to many diverse species. In Colombia alone there are around 1900 cienaga. The biggest of them, the Zapatosa, is under threat.

  • Palm oil plantation

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Palm oil production squeezes natural resources

    There are many reasons driving this threat. The forest is being cleared to make space for fields and palm oil production, which guzzles water resources and disturbs the natural balance of the environment. There are increasingly regular droughts, which destroy the trees that provide shade to the river bank.

  • Dense foliage along a river bank

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Toxic newcomer: the water hyacinth

    More invasive plants, like the water hyacinth, thrive in these conditions. The plant spreads quickly and prevents light reaching plants beneath, resulting in those in the water dying and fish unable to find enough food. The thick green coverage of plants slows down the flow of water, causing silt to gather on the banks.

  • Horses eating plants in the water (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Refined taste

    There is a good reason why the horses stand in the water like this. Aside from cows, they are the only animal able to stomach the toxins in the water hyacinth.

  • Local fishermen and animals in the water (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    A local source of life

    The people living in this area often fish in the river without interference from any big fishing companies. They’ve introduced special measures in order to maintain the levels of fish: nets are big enough to allow smaller fish to slip away, and protected areas have also been created.

  • Reforestation in Columbia (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Keeping the trees alive

    Reforestation is also an important part of protecting the environment here. Seeds have been collected in the region and planted in tree nurseries by locals.

  • Bäume stehen im Uferwasser und spenden Schatten (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Life in the shade

    Trees like these offer fish shade and food by the river bank. Animals also benefit from eating the fruit that falls into the water. A steady food source results in lots of offspring, which in turn means a good catch for the fishermen. Through the care of newly planted trees the locals are taking control of their futures.

  • People grow food in their back gardens (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    The thriving back garden farms

    Locals are also growing food in "family gardens" to prepare themselves to survive the dry periods. Many of the houses already have a little piece of land which previously lay uncultivated. Today they are full of fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.

  • Locals also keep food like this bird (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Curious creatures

    Some locals also keep animals to provide them with meat and eggs. The neighbors organize among themselves who grows what to ensure a good diversity of food and so they can later trade with each other.


