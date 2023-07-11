  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
Freedom of SpeechGlobal issues

UN rights council condemns Quran burning incidents

59 minutes ago

The UN Human Rights Council says hate speech is on the rise worldwide. The body voted to condemn Quran burnings and religious hatred following a debate held at Pakistan's request.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tjt7
Pakistan: Young girls holding Qurans and signs at an anti-Sweden demonstration in Islamabad
Like many Muslims, Pakistanis demonstrated against Sweden over the recent Quran burning Image: Raja Imran/Pacific Press/picture alliance

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning recent incidents in which the Quran was burned.

That was despite many countries choosing not to back the resolution for fear of it infringing on freedom of speech.

Amongst the 47 council members, there were 28 votes in favor of the resolution, 12 votes against, and seven abstentions.

'Alarming rise' in acts of religious hatred

On Tuesday the UNHCR debated the issues of religious protection and speech rights at an urgent meeting convened at Pakistan's request.

Pakistan and other nations said they had been moved to action by "the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by recurrent desecration of the Holy Quran in some European and other countries."

Mistreating the Quran is considered blasphemy in Islam.

"We must see this clearly for what it is: incitement to religious hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence," Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a video address to council members.

"Speech and inflammatory acts against Muslims, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and actions and speech that target Christians — or minority groups such as Ahmadis, Baha'is or Yazidis — are manifestations of utter disrespect. They are offensive, irresponsible and wrong," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said as the special session got underway.

Türk said hate speech must be combated through awareness, dialogue, education and interfaith engagement. He added that provocations such as public Quran burnings "appear to have been manufactured to express contempt and inflame anger; to drive wedges between people; and to provoke, transforming differences of perspective into hatred and, perhaps, violence."

"Powered by the tidal forces of social media, and in a context of increasing international and national discord and polarization, hate speech of every kind is rising everywhere," Türk said. "It is harmful to individuals, and it damages the social cohesion necessary to the sound functioning of all societies."

Media training: Love speech, not hate speech

Free speech must be weighed against religious freedom

The most recent such high-profile incident came in Sweden on June 28, when a Quran burning outside Stockholm's main mosque sparked global backlash among Muslims.

Pakistan and members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation hope to get a resolution passed on the issue of Quran burning Tuesday or later in the week.

Regardless of the law or personal belief, Türk said, "people need to act with respect for others."

Sweden's right-wing government condemned the "Islamophobic" act but said it had an obligation to ensure the "constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration."

Türk said: "Every national limit on the greater right of free speech and free expression of opinion must be so formulated so that its only task, its only outcome, can be the protection of the individual — and not the protection of religious doctrines from critical analysis."

He warned of the rising tide of hate speech, noting that individuals are continuously singled out for abuse because of their religion, skin color or sexual orientation.

Social media, he said, fueled national and international conflicts and polarization. He said segments of societies struggled with religions being misused for political purposes.

This is the UNHRC's second of three annual sessions. It will run through Friday.

'Islamization' of education draws criticism

kb,js/lo (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden announce security assurances for Ukraine
Live

NATO summit: G7 Leaders announce Ukraine security framework

Politics32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

Stranded in Tunisia: African migrants' urgent plea for help

Stranded in Tunisia: African migrants' urgent plea for help

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

PoliticsJuly 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A stage setting showing bloodied actors in action

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Culture7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Author Milan Kundera in 2010.

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Literature5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

external

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Catastrophe17 hours ago01:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press Freedom22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage