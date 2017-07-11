UN rights chief slams Taliban over broken promises

Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights chief, blasted the Talibanin a speech Monday for a lack of inclusivity and respect for the rights of all Afghans.

She highlighted a number of broken pledges since the militant group seized power in Afghanistan on August 15.

Lack of inclusivity in new Taliban government

Bachelet said Afghanistan has entered a "new and perilous" phase that has left the country's women, ethnic groups and religious communities fearful for their rights.

"Importantly, and in contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," she said.

Watch video 04:42 Samira Hamidi: Afghan women fear loss of fundamental human rights

She highlighted the lack of women in the new government, which is dominated by ethnic Pashtuns, as a reason for particular concern. Other promises have been broken such as amnesty for former civil servants and officials in the previous government's security services as well as a ban on house-to-house searches.

Need for dedicated rights monitoring

The UN high commissioner for human rights noted there are "credible allegations of reprisal killings" and arbitrary detentions of people who worked for the previous government, including some who were later "found dead."

Watch video 04:25 Akbar: UN Human Rights Council 'not doing enough for Afghanistan'

Bachelet reiterated her call to set up a dedicated monitoring mechanism for the UN to keep a watch on the evolving rights picture in Afghanistan.

The current session of the UN human rights council lasts until October 8.

ar/rt (AFP, Reuters)