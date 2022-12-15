  1. Skip to content
Myanmar's UN ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, speaks in the UN General Assembly
Kyaw Moe Tun, who was Myanmar's ambassador to the UN when the military removed democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, 2021, will continue in his positionImage: UNTV via AP/picture alliance
PoliticsMyanmar

UN defers decision on Myanmar, Afghan Taliban seats

47 minutes ago

The call will be delayed a second time after the UN General Assembly postponed a vote on the credentials of the countries. The move means that Myanmar's envoy, who backs the civilian government, will stay in his seat.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KxJN

The United Nations is set to postpone a decision on whether Myanmar and the Afghan Taliban administration can send ambassadors to the UN, according to a UN credentials committee report published late on Wednesday.

The 193-member UN General Assembly is due to approve the report on Friday by the nine-member UN credentials committee, which includes Russia, China and the United States.

The decision will now be delayed a second time, after the last UN General Assembly postponed a vote on the credentials of Myanmar and Afghanistan in 2021.

The present envoys for these nations will remain in their positions due to the decisions being postponed, according to diplomats.

Rival Libyan leaders submit competing bid

This year, a competing bid for Libya's UN seat was also submitted. The Government of National Stability, headed by Fathi Bashagha and supported by a parliament in the country's east, is challenging the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, which presently has the seat for Libya at the UN. The UN has previously condemned the attempts by Bashagha's administration to declare itself the government of Libya.

The UN credentials committee decided on December 12, without taking a vote, to "postpone its examination of the credentials" for Libya, Myanmar and Afghanistan, and to "revert to consideration of these credentials at a future time in the seventy-seventh session," which concludes in mid-September 2023.

Myanmar junta not recognized internationally

Kyaw Moe Tun, who was Myanmar's ambassador to the UN when the military seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021, will continue in his position as a result of the ruling.

Myanmar's military junta failed in December in an effort to remove Kyaw Moe Tun, who backs Suu Kyi and the civilian lawmakers in exile of the National Unity Government.

The junta has accused Suu Kyi of offenses ranging from bribery to violating election laws, with a total possible sentence of over 190 years if convicted of them all.

She has denied any wrongdoing. Critics say charges against Suu Kyi are politically motivated and intend to keep her out of office.

ss/es (AP, Reuters)

