  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
COP27: Everything you need to know
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Women cover their faces when walking down a street on August 14, 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The Taliban have restricted women's freedoms since taking over power in August 2021.Image: Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images
Human RightsAfghanistan

UN calls on Taliban to release women's rights activists

1 hour ago

The UN has said it is "concerned" after five activists, including a woman, were detained and subjected to body searches in the Afghan capital during the launch of a women's rights organization.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J5sr

The United Nations expressed on Friday concern for the welfare of five activists arrested Thursday during a press conference to launch a women's rights organization in Kabul.

Taliban police arrested four men and a woman, Zarifa Yaqobi, as they took part in the conference to launch a group called Afghan Women's Movement for Equality, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence said in a statement.

Other women who were attending the press conference were detained for about an hour when they were reportedly subjected to body and phone searches, Laurence said.

"We are concerned about the welfare of these five individuals and have sought information from the de facto authorities regarding their detention," the UNHCHR spokesman said.

Taliban move to restrict women's rights

He said that although under the Islamist Taliban rule, Afghanistan remains a party to a score of "core international human rights treaties and conventions, including the Convention against Torture."

Laurence subsequently called on the Taliban authorities to respect the rights of those detained.

"All Afghans have the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and opinion, without fear of arrest or intimidation. We urge the de facto authorities to respect these rights," he said.

A spokesman for the Taliban told the Reuters news agency that he would look into the matter, but stopped short of providing a comment on the detentions.

What happened at the press conference?

A participant in the Thursday conference told the French AFP news agency that Taliban members informed organizers they could not hold the event and told the journalists covering the event to leave.

The woman, who only gave her last name, Mandegar, for security reasons, confirmed the UN's account saying participants' phones were searched. She added that police officers deleted all images of the event taken on the phones.

"They also insulted and threatened us before they allowed us to leave one by one," she told AFP. "When you are not even able to hold a small event to demand basic human rights, it feels so disappointing."

Rights groups accuse the Taliban of undermining women's freedoms since retaking power in August 2021.

Immediately after the takeover, Taliban top officials vowed to maintain a departure from their ultra-restrictive rules targeting women, which were enforced when they were in charge in the 1990s.

However, new curbs on women's clothes, movement and education have invited rights groups to challenge this rhetoric.

rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The sun rises in an orange and hazy sky next to a coal-fired power plant in Germany

UN climate talks: What are the top priorities?

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The burial mask of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

History12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, gather in a protest a day after the assassination attempt on Khan, in Karachi on November 4

Pakistan: Imran Khan, his supporters call foul over attack

Pakistan: Imran Khan, his supporters call foul over attack

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Members of the defunct far-right terrorist group NSU

Leaked neo-Nazi terror report confirms suspicions

Leaked neo-Nazi terror report confirms suspicions

Law and Justice5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man walks past two trailers full of wood in the forest in Polany, Slovakia, September 23, 2022

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Climate9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Men in T-shirts hold up banner showing grey-haired man in suit, tie, slogan in Hebrew

Ben Gvir, Israel's far-right and Benjamin Netanyahu

Ben Gvir, Israel's far-right and Benjamin Netanyahu

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage