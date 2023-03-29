King Charles visits Germany in first trip abroad as monarch

The UK head of state is set to meet with German leaders and address the Bundestag, the first British monarch to do so.

Britain's King Charles III travels to Germany on Wednesday, marking his first trip abroad as monarch. He will be joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The king had been scheduled to visit France first, but that part of the journey was canceled due to the ongoing and widespread protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

What are the plans for the royal visit?

Charles and Camilla will be greeted by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, followed by a state dinner in the evening at Bellevue Palace.

The two heads of state are expected to discuss sustainability and the transition to renewable energy. Environmental protection is one of the king's pet causes.

The trip is seen as an effort to begin repairing the rocky relationship between the UK and the EU in the aftermath of Brexit.

On Thursday, the royal couple will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey. Charles is also due to give a speech to Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, making him the first British monarch to do so.

The pair will then travel to Hamburg before returning to the UK.

Charles' coronation will be held on May 6, some eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

es/sms (AFP, dpa)

