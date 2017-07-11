Ukraine's Zelenskyy: 200,000 children taken to Russia — live updates

200,00 children among those forcibly taken to Russia, according to Zelenskyy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says Ukraine 'must win' the war

An investor panel says Russia has failed to pay $1.9 million in debt

'200,000 children' taken from Ukraine to Russia — Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcibly taken to Russia.

They include children taken from orphanages, children taken with their parents and children separated from their families, according to Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would punish those responsible. He said that Ukraine would also show Russia that it "cannot be conquered, that our people will not surrender and our children will not become the property of the occupiers."

Ukraine's president said that 243 children have been killed so far in the war, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing.

Germany's Baerbock: 'Ukraine must win'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the ZDF broadcaster that "Ukraine must win" the war against Russia when asked whether she agreed with earlier statements made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Of course Russia must not win this war, it must lose it strategically," she said.

"They want to destroy the peace in Ukraine. That's why Ukraine cannot lose under any circumstances — that is to say, Ukraine must win."

Earlier, Scholz said that Russia must not win the war. But the opposition Christian Democrats criticized his statement, arguing that it is better to say that Ukraine must win.

Russia has failed to pay $1.9 million in debt — investor panel

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) said that Russia had failed to pay $1.9 million (€1.8 million) in accrued interest on a dollar bond.

Russia's failure to pay will trigger payouts potentially worth billions of dollars.

Sanctions imposed by Western countries and allies have largely excluded Russia from the global financial system.

Twelve out of 13 banks and asset managers on the committee voted "yes" to the question on whether a "failure to pay credit event" occurred with respect to Russia. Citibank cast the only "no" vote.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Wednesday

The Dutch government said Germany and the Netherlands will jointly drill for a new gas field in the North Sea after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had cut gas supplies to the Netherlands.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington expects the war in Ukraine to continue for "many months" ahead despite pushbacks on the battlefield.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there was some "progress" regarding talks to tackle the global food crisis triggered by Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland and Ukraine will both benefit from several new economic agreements. One agreement concerns the export of Ukrainian grain through Poland to Baltic sea ports.

Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram that Russian forces now control 70% of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

Major Danish energy firm Orsted said Russia was cutting off natural gas to the Scandinavian country, after Copenhagen declined to pay in rubles.

US President Joe Biden said that Washington would send Ukraine "advanced rocket systems" to hit "key targets."

