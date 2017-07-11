Ukraine war: Sweden's ruling party to decide on NATO entry — live updates

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats to decide on NATO membership

Sweden's ruling party to decide on NATO entry

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats are expected to take a decision this Sunday on whether to apply for NATO membership.

The Social Democrats have long been against NATO membership, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked a debate in Swedish society on possible membership of the alliance.

Neighboring Finland is also considering entering NATO, despite its historical military non-alignment. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto informed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of Helsinki's intention to join the alliance on Saturday.

While Sweden and Finland's possible accession has been welcomed by a number of NATO member states, Turkey has expressed concerns over the possible membership of the two countries. Ankara has accused Sweden and Finland of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey and its associated YPG militia in Syria, both of which are banned in Turkey.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy signs decree banning pro-Russian parties

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law a bill passed by Ukraine's parliament in early May that bans parties that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban will affect parties that justify or deny Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In March, Ukraine suspended the activities of almost a dozen parties that had allegedly maintained connections with Moscow.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy celebrates Eurovision win

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Kalush Orchestra after it won the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!" Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post.

Ukrainian rap-folk group Kalush Orchestra won this year's Eurovision song contest

"Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision!" Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine would do all it could to ensure that Eurovision will one day be held in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Mariupol has been one of the hardest hit by the war and has been under Russian siege since the start of the invasion. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters are currently holed up at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, while Russian forces control most of the rest of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US lawmakers on Saturday

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Saturday

Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest with the Ukrainian-language folk-rap song "Stefania" by Kalush Orchestra.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with a delegation of US senators and urged them to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state."

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies called on Russia to end a blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, warning of a global food and energy crisis threatening developing countries.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the G7's insistence that the integrity of Ukraine's internationally recognized borders be maintained.

Finland's ruling Social Democrats came out in support of joining the NATO alliance. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the country's plans to join NATO and called the discussion "direct and straightforward."

The Ukrainian military said Russian troops were withdrawing from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after weeks of heavy fighting.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Viktor Andrusiv said on Ukrainian television that Russia's invasion is entering its "third phase" which shows that Moscow is planning for a "long war." According to Andrusiv, Moscow is preparing a defense of territories in the east and south of the country that are under its control and is planning to use a drawn-out war to bring Western countries to the negotiating table and push Kyiv to give concessions.

