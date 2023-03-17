Ukraine updates: Slovakia to send MIG-29 jets to Ukraine

Slovakia has decided to send 13 MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian forces have made some progress in the battle for the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, according to British intelligence. DW has the latest.

The Slovak government approved sending 13 MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday, stepping up its military assistance to Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Slovakia is the second country to send war planes to Kyiv after Poland, which announced on Thursday it would do so.

Its fleet of MiG-29 planes was retired last summer and most of them are not in operational condition. It will send those that are operational and the rest will go for spare parts.

Slovakia will also supply part of its KUB air-defence system, Heger said.

NATO allies in the former communist eastern europe such as Poland and Slovakia have been particularly vocal supporters of Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Poland will send four MIG-29 jets to Ukraine in the next few days.

Both Poland and Slovakia had indicated they were ready to hand over their planes, but only as part of a wider international coalition doing the same. It remains unclear whether other countries would also share their military planes.

The debate over whether to provide non-NATO member Ukraine with military fighter jets started last year, but NATO allies held off, citing concern about escalating the alliance's role in the war.

Why Ukraine is pleading for Western fighter jets To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Friday, March 17:

Russia gained footholds in center of Bakhmut

Russian forces have made progress in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut. In the past few days, some units of the Russian army and mercenaries from the Wagner Group have gained a foothold west of the Bakhmutka River in the center of the contested town, the British Defense Ministry said on Friday .

"Over the preceding week, the river had marked the front line. Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to defend the west of the town," the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

However, more broadly across the front line, Russia is conducting some of the lowest rates of local offensive action that has been seen since at least January 2023, according to the update.

The British ministry assumes it is is most likely because Russian forces have temporarily depleted the deployed formations' combat power to such an extent that even local offensive actions are not currently sustainable.

Russian leaders will likely seek to regenerate the offensive potential of the force once personnel and munition stocks are replenished. In the meantime, commanders will likely be forced to choose between carrying out offensive operations and conducting a credible defence of the full line, the update said.

China's President Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to travel to Russia next week. The state visit is at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is scheduled for next Monday to Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry announced.

It will be the first visit by the Chinese head of state and party leader to Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In February, China suggested a ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a position paper.

However, there was disappointment in Western countries that the paper did not provide for the withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied territories in Ukraine. Most recently, Beijing reacted angrily to warnings from the US that China might be about to supply weapons to Russia.

dh/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)