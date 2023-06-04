  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Several injured, trapped after Dnipro blast

39 minutes ago

Rescuers were searching for people under the rubble after an explosion hit an apartment building. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military officials said a Russian attack on Kyiv was repelled. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SAFe
Emergency workers rescue a man from debris of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike
Emergency workers rescued several people from the rubble after a residential building was heavily damaged in the outskirts of Dnipro cityImage: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday that a missile struck an area between two residential buildings near the southeastern city of Dnipro. 

Authorities said an explosion hit one of the buildings, leaving at least 20 injured.

"Again Russia has shown that it is a terrorist state. Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble," Zelenskyy said in his regular nightly video address.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said in a Telegram post that 17 people were being treated in a hospital, and three of the children rescued were in serious condition.

Lysak added that another child was likely still trapped.

"The Russians will bear responsibility for everything they did to our state and people," said Zelenskyy. 

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, June 4:

Kyiv says air defense systems repelled attack

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said that air defense systems repelled a new wave of Russian air attacks on the Ukrainian capital. 

"According to preliminary information, not a single air target reached the capital," Popko said on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

"Air defense destroyed everything that was heading toward the city already at their distant approaches."

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine for nearly three hours early Sunday, according to Reuters news agency.

This comes after repeated Russian attacks on Kyiv since May, as Ukraine prepares for a long-awaited counteroffensive.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare for urban combat

Award-winning Mariupol film screens in Ukraine

The award-winning documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" screened for the first time in Ukraine. 

The film from the Ukrainian port city captures the atrocities and horrors of the war. It won the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Some of the Ukrainian medics and first responders who were featured in the film watched it for the first time in a packed Kyiv movie theatre.

The screening hall saw repeated standing ovations, and the audience greeted the civil servants in attendance with tears and hugs.

The journalists behind the film, who spent 20 days documenting life in the city as it was attacked by the Russian forces, are reportedly on the hitlist of Moscow's army. 

Recent drone attacks and the shelling of a Russian border town have forced residents to flee their homes, sowing panic and fear. The Kremlin has downplayed the raids, but experts think they reveal Putin's weaknesses

Russian wine suppliers have been facing difficulties due to EU sanctions. But Putin's favorite vintners have been trying to import material from Portugal and France through third-party countries. DW investigates.

fb/rs (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW Dokumentationen | Mariupol - Tagebuch eines Krieges

Mariupol - A story of resilience

Mariupol - A story of resilience

Spring, 2022. Russian troops begin their destructive conquest of the coastal city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov. In this film, survivors from war-torn Mariupol recount their traumatic experiences.
ConflictsFebruary 16, 202342:36 min
Civilians trapped in Mariupol are evacuated in groups under the control of pro-Russian separatists, in Ukraine on March 20, 2022

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up

Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, attacks on the civilian population are increasing. While residents flee Mariupol in droves, Kyiv has ruled out surrender of the beleaguered city.
ConflictsMarch 22, 202210 images
A wide shot of the three-train accident in Odisha, India on June 3, 2023

India's Modi: 'No stone unturned' in train crash probe

Catastrophe13 hours ago
