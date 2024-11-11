Ukraine updates: Russian strikes kill 5 in southern regions

11/11/2024 November 11, 2024 German FM warns Putin ready to exploit uncertainty of US transition

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking in Berlin on Monday, warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to take advantage of the uncertainty of what Donald Trump's return to the White House might mean for the war in Ukraine.

With Trump's specter looming, Baerbock urged fellow European Union member states as well as lawmakers in Berlin to commit more support to Kyiv now while at the same time stepping up long-term defense funding.

She said the NATO target of allocating 2% of GDP to defense is "no longer enough."

"We don't have time to wait until spring. Now is the transition phase that Putin has been waiting for," she said, addressing Ukraine aid.

At the moment, there is great doubt about Trump's willingness to continue US support for Ukraine, an ominous thought for Kyiv as Russian troops are making gains on the battlefield after years of grinding conflict and with another winter approaching.

To compound matters, Germany — Ukraine's second-largest backer after the US — has unexpectedly become a source of uncertainty, too, with the collapse of Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition last week.

Baerbock, in a nod to her compatriots in Berlin, said, "We now need, in addition to the measures at the European level, more financial resources in the [German] budget."

Citing drone attacks "deliberately targeting the capital" Kyiv, she called on Germany to provide more money to bolster Ukrainian air defenses, saying, "the war has reached a new dimension."