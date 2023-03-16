  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian soldiers at the frontline near Vuhledar
Ukrainian servicemen fire a rocket by SPG-9 towards Russian positions at the frontline near Vuhledar in eastern UkraineImage: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Russian offensive in Vuhledar slows down

30 minutes ago

Russian attempts to assault the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar have slowed, according to British intelligence. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced more arms deliveries to Ukraine. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Okum

The Russian offensive on the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar may have lost pace, the British Ministry of Defence said in its daily update on Thursday.

It was one of a series of failed Russian attacks in the past three months with heavy losses, according to an update.

The report said the Russian setbacks were due in part to the successful Ukrainian deployment of a system known as the Remote Anti-Armour Mine System (RAAM). This can reportedly scatter anti-tank mines up to 17 kilometers (about 10.5 miles) from the point of launch.

Ukraine dropped them above and behind advancing Russian units in some cases, causing chaos as Moscow's troops withdrew, the British assessment said.

The ministry emphasized that Russia's only notable recent tactical success has been in the Bakhmut sector, which is dominated by Wagner Group mercenary forces — currently engaged in a public feud with the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The report said there was a real possibility that Russia's own defense ministry has been insistent in its drive for success in Vuhledar, partially because it wants its own success to compete with Wagner's achievements.

Ukraine planning counteroffensive with new weapons

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Thursday, March 16:

Poland says it breaks up Russian spy network

Poland has broken up an espionage network operating in the country, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

The spies had hidden cameras on important railway routes, mainly in the southern Podkarpackie region.

"I would like to emphasize the great success achieved by the officers of the Internal Security Agency because the whole spy network has been unraveled," Blaszczak told state broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

"It was an espionage group, a group of people who were collecting information for those who attacked Ukraine," he added.

Scholz announces more continuous arms deliveries to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced more arms deliveries to Ukraine, in lockstep with other European Union states.

Together with its European partners, Germany will ensure that Ukraine receives weapons and equipment to hold out and defend itself, Scholz said in the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, during a government statement on next week's EU summit.

"It is particularly important to quickly provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition," Scholz said. "At the European Council, we will decide on further measures together with our EU partners to achieve an even better, continuous supply."

In doing so, he said, Germany is prepared to open up its procurement projects to other member states. Germany is already providing substantial arms aid to Ukraine, to help fend off Russia's attack.

The 27 EU leaders are due to discuss issues such as competitiveness and energy, as well as the Russian war in Ukraine, in Brussels next week.

More DW coverage on the war in Ukraine

The grain export deal struck last July between Russia and Ukraine is due to expire on March 18. Food security experts and organizations say it is essential that the deal is renewed. Has it worked? Read it here.

dh/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Go to homepage