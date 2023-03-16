Poland says it breaks up Russian spy network

Polish counterintelligence has crushed a Russian spy ring, Poland's Defense Minister said. The spies had hidden cameras in the southeast of the country, which has become a major hub for arms shipments to Ukraine.

Poland has broken up an espionage network operating in the country, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

The spies had hidden cameras on important railway routes, mainly in the southern Podkarpackie region.

What the minister revealed

"I would like to emphasize the great success achieved by the officers of the Internal Security Agency because the whole spy network has been unraveled," Blaszczak told state broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

"It was an espionage group, a group of people who were collecting information for those who attacked Ukraine," he added without providing further details.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with CIA Director William Burns. The president's office said on Twitter that they discussed "the current security situation."

Cameras on logistic routes

Earlier, private broadcaster RMF reported that Polish security services had detained six people suspected of spying for Russia. According to the report, the six people arrested were from countries to the east of Poland and were working for Russian intelligence.

According to RMF, cameras were found close to the Jasionka airport near Rzeszow, which has become a key transfer point for weapons and ammunition being delivered to Ukraine.

RMF reported that security had been stepped up around key railway routes and critical infrastructure as a result of the discovery of the spy network.

dh/rc (AFP, Reuters)