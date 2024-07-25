Ukraine updates: Russia steps up drone attacks

Ukraine updates: Russia steps up drone attacksPublished July 25, 2024last updated July 25, 2024
What you need to know
Ukraine's port cities of Odesa and Izmail, key areas for the export of grain, have been repeatedly targeted by drone strikes.
Moscow has targeted ports in the Odesa area persistently since it ended a deal last year brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.
Meanwhile, Moscow and Beijing held joint air force exercises near Alaska in the Bering Sea.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 25, 2024:
Russia and China hold joint military exercises
Russia and China held joint air force drills near Alaska late on Wednesday, both countries confirmed. They said that the exercises were not targeted at "third countries."
Moscow said its "Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and the Chinese air force's Xian H-6 strategic bombers carried out an aerial patrol over the Chukchi and Bering Seas and the north Pacific Ocean." The two strategic bombers are nuclear-capable.
The US military's North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said US and Canadian fighter jets had intercepted the aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
"The Russian and PRC aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign
airspace," NORAD said. "This Russian and PRC activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."
Although Beijing has been hesitant to openly support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met several times since the war began and showed signs of strengthening military ties.
The military exercises came on the heels of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's first trip to China since the 2022 invasion.
Air force chief: 25 of 38 Russian drones downed
Russian drones attacked the southern port city of Izmail for a second straight night. Kyiv confirmed the attacks, saying that infrastructure had been damaged. Central Ukraine and the Odesa region were also targeted.
Ukraine's air force chief said they downed about 25 of 38 drones, with some wreckage found over the border with NATO-member Romania. Romania's Defense Ministry said fragments of a Russian Geran 1/2 drone were found near the village of Plauru across the Danube, near the river port of Izmail.
Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said two people were wounded when drone debris hit a private house in Izmail district.
Increasing drone attacks have taken a heavy toll on Ukraine's ability to defend itself.
