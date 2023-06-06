  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Poland
Climate change
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Russia launches overnight air attack

31 minutes ago

Russia launched another wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities overnight after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his troops for advances. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SECb
People in Kyiv subway
People shelter inside a subway station during an air raid alert in KyivImage: Alina Smutko/REUTERS

Air defense systems were engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv and the Kyiv region region early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital, also said that blasts heard in Kyiv were the sound of air defense systems repelling an attack.

Air raid alerts were in effect across all of Ukraine overnight as Russia launched another wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6:

Zelenskyy hails advances as Russia says offensive repelled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday praised his troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut, while Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.

Zelenskyy welcomed what he called, "the news we have been waiting for" during his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people.

"I am grateful to each soldier, to all our defenders, men and women, who have given us today the news we have been waiting for. Fine job soldiers in the Bakhmut sector!" he said.

Zelenskyy went on to praise the actions of Ukrainian troops who, "skillfully, decisively and effectively defend our positions, destroy the occupiers and, most importantly, move forward." The president also said Russia was reacting "hysterically" to Ukrainian forces. 

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed early on Tuesday that it had thwarted another major offensive by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, inflicting huge personnel losses and destroying eight main battle Leopard tanks.

Ukraine offensive seems to be starting: military expert

Freedom of Russia Legion: 'Everything captured by soldiers, stays with the soldiers'

Ilya Ponomarev, who was a deputy in the Russian State Duma, now lives in Ukraine and is the political representative of the Freedom of Russia Legion militia.

Ponomarev told DW that the troops he represents are besieging Shebekino, the district capital in the Belgorod region. They also took control over approximately a dozen small villages alongside the Russian-Ukrainian border, he said.

Ponomarev said that while both units — the Freedom of Russia Legion and Russian Volunteer Corps — were part of the Ukrainian military's international legion, "for this particular operation, everybody took vacations."

"Officially we are totally on our own. So we are not guided by Ukrainian military. They don't supervise the operation. They don't supply the operation," he said.

Ponomarev also said that militias use the weapons procured during the previous fights on Ukrainian territory, and it's predominantly Russian-made equipment.

He did however acknowledge the fighters had some small US weapons, but said only if they had first been captured by Russians and then reclaimed. 

"But everything that is lost at at the battlefield and everything that is being captured by the soldiers, it stays with the soldiers. And there is no violation of no regulation whatsoever," he said.

dh/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Boris Pistorius sits with other delegates at the Shangri La Dialogue

Pistorius: Russian arms for India not in German interests

Politics14 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A picture of the Lauca Dam wall on the foot of which excess water is realeased downstream

Using Angola's power glut for Germany's energy transition

Using Angola's power glut for Germany's energy transition

Business15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Narendra Modi stand next to each other at lecterns

Nepal, India strike cross-border infrastructure deals

Nepal, India strike cross-border infrastructure deals

Business11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Stuttgart players celebrate

No miracle in Hamburg as Stuttgart avoid the drop

No miracle in Hamburg as Stuttgart avoid the drop

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vera Jourova stands at a lectern

EU asks Big Tech to label AI-generated content

EU asks Big Tech to label AI-generated content

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks toward livestock in the Saudi desert.

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Mike Pence holding a microphone and pointing with his index finger as he speaks

Republican presidential 'field increasingly getting crowded'

Republican presidential 'field increasingly getting crowded'

Politics7 hours ago02:30 min
More from North America
Go to homepage