Ukraine updates: Russia 'bogged down' on border, Kyiv says

Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Friday that Russian forces were "bogged down" in their attempt to capture the northeastern border town of Vovchansk, but that fighting on the eastern front remained intense.

After initial success, "the enemy has got completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very high losses in assault units," Syrskyi said, but added that fighting near the eastern cities of Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove was "intense".

Ukraine has been battling a Russian land assault on its northeastern Kharkiv region since May 10. Thousands of troops stormed the border in the biggest territorial advance in 18 months.

Here's a look at the latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, May 24: