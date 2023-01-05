Ukraine updates: Renewed pressure on Germany to send tanks

France's recently announced plan to send light tanks to Ukraine has ramped up the pressure on Germany. Meanwhile Turkey has called on Moscow to declare a unilateral cease-fire. DW has the latest.

Berlin is facing renewed calls to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks after France announced that it would be sending "light tanks" — the first European country to do so.

A leading member of one of Germany's ruling coalition parties has called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reconsider his position on sending heavy weaponry to Ukraine. Scholz has always pointed to the fact that no other European country has sent tanks.

"The argument constantly advanced by the chancellery that Germany must not go it alone is absolutely out of date," Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the Free Democrats (FDP) said.

"France is once again taking on the role that was expected of Germany, and is going ahead alone," she told AFP news agency.

Strack-Zimmermann runs the parliamentary defense committee.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked Germany to send tanks since Russia launched its invasion in February 2021.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Washington was also considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine — a type of armored vehicle with a heavy gun attached.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, January 5:

Ukraine's economic output sees sharp fall in 2022

The Ukrainian economy shrunk by 30.4% last year according to preliminary data based on the measure of its gross domestic product.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the fall in GDP was the greatest since the fall of the Soviet Union, although not quite as bad as had been expected.

"In 2022, the Ukrainian economy suffered its largest losses and damages in the entire history of independence, inflicted on it by the Russian Federation," Svyrydenko, said

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in December that the economy could shrink by up to 50%. Ukraine has an export-led economy that has been ravaged both by the war directly and by an early embargo by Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Russia threatens to confiscate German assets

The head of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has warned that Russia could confiscate German-owned properties if Germany uses Russian-owned properties in Germany to fund Ukraine.

"The moment this decision is taken, we will have the right to similar actions with respect to the property of Germany and other states," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The comment follows and ongoing discussion about the possibility of selling off properties — often belonging to Russian billionaires — in Europe to help rebuild Ukraine.

Assets belonging to Western companies that pulled out of Russia following the invasion have been effectively frozen with the companies banned from selling them off.

Erdogan advises Putin to call a "unilateral" cease-fire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to declare a cease-fire with Ukraine during a phone call on Thursday.

"President Erdogan said that calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," Erdogan's office quoted him as saying during the call.

The Turkish president is set to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Thursday.

Erdogan has been using his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to carve out a role for Turkey as an impartial mediator, despite it being a member of the NATO alliance.

The Kremlin later released its own statement saying "Vladimir Putin has once again stressed Russia's willingness for a serious dialogue — on the condition that the government in Kyiv fulfils the demands that Russia has made clear several times, and while taking into account the new territorial reality."

Head of Russia's Orthodox Church calls for Christmas cease-fire

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies and a staunch supporter of the invasion of Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has called for a cease-fire during Orthodox Christmas on January 6.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Russia, appeal to all parties involved in the internal conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 so that the faithful can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ," he said.

Ukraine is also a majority Orthodox country, but the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke away from its Russian counterpart in 2018.

Kirill has previously said that Russian soldiers who die fighting in Ukraine will be absolved of their sins.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak rejected Kirill's call for a cease-fire as a "cynical trap and an element of propaganda" in a message on Twitter.

Russian ship carrying hypersonic missile sets sail

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a newly built ship, armed with the latest Zircon hypersonic missile, off on a show-of-force tour of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The 130-meter (427-feet) long Admiral Gorshkov frigate is manned by a 200-strong crew. It is part of a renewal of Russia's aging Soviet-era fleet.

The Zircon missile has undergone a series of tests in recent years , which Moscow has declared successful. The Kremlin has claimed that it can break through any anti-missile defense by flying nine times faster than the speed of sound and with a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

ab/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)