Ukraine updates: Poland pledges gear as Zelenskyy visits
Published 9 hours agolast updated 16 minutes ago
Visiting Warsaw, Ukraine's president hinted that Kyiv' forces could pull out of the battleground city of Bakhmut. Meanwhile, Russia's Vladimir Putin had harsh words for the US and EU envoys in Moscow. DW has the latest.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday thanked Poland for its "historic" help as he was on an official state visit to Warsaw.
"You have stood shoulder to shoulder with us, and we are grateful for it," Zelenskyy said after being welcomed by his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.
Poland has been a close ally of Ukraine and played a major role in galvanizing Western military and political support for Kyiv.
Duda said Poland could send all its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine "in the future," having already pledged 14 Soviet-made planes to Kyiv.
"I think that in the future we will be able to transfer our whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine if there is still such a need," he said.
Duda added that Poland was trying to secure additional security guarantees for Ukraine at a July NATO summit, which will be held in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.
"Today we are trying to get for Ukraine... additional guarantees, security guarantees, which will strengthen Ukraine's military potential," Duda said. "We have no doubt that your conduct is saving Europe from a deluge of Russian imperialism."
He also awarded Zelenskyy Poland's highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, for deepening Polish-Ukrainian relations.
Lawmakers in Latvia voted to reinstate compulsory military service for young men starting next year.
"The state defense service is our answer to the new geopolitical threat," Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece told lawmakers ahead of the vote.
"Since Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, we can ensure that Latvia is protected only through complex defense solutions, which include not just weapons systems but also a large segment of society at the ready for military action," she added.
Men aged 18 to 27 will have to report for duty.
Latvia's military has consisted of career soldiers since 2017.
Putin blames US and EU for 'Ukraine crisis'
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the United States ambassador in Moscow that her country was responsible for the "Ukrainian crisis."
"Relations between Russia and the United States, from which global security and stability directly depend, are going through a deep crisis," Putin told new US envoy Lynne Tracy.
He said US support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 "in the end led to the current Ukrainian crisis."
He told the European Union's ambassador, Roland Galharague, that relations between Russia and Europe had "seriously degraded."
He blamed the EU of initiating a "geopolitical confrontation."
The Russian leader made the remarks at a ceremony at the Kremlin to receive new ambassadors.
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will take action if troops risk encirclement
The situation in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was really difficult, and "corresponding decisions" would be taken if Kyiv's troops there risked being encircled by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
"For me, the most important is not to lose our soldiers and of course if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger we could lose our personnel because of encirclement, of course the corresponding correct decisions will be taken by generals there," he said.
He made the remarks, without expanding, while on an official state visit to Poland.
Ukraine's armed forces said Bakhmut remains the epicenter of fighting — as it has been for several weeks.
The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently claimed his forces had captured Bakhmut "in a legal sense." Ukraine has insisted its forces still hold Bakhmut.
Turkish and Russian foreign ministers to discuss grain deal
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he will discuss the Black Sea grain deal between Russia and Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
The Russian foreign minister was expected in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.
Russia's second-largest bank VTB reported a 612.6 billion rubles ($7.7 billion, €7 billion) loss for 2022 due to sanctions.
"In 2022, the VTB group faced unprecedented hardships and challenges... We were the first target for the maximum sanctions possible, which led to significant losses," the bank's chief financial officer Dmitry Pianov said.
The West blocked several major Russian banks' access to the international SWIFT payments system soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.
VTB chief Andrei Kostin, an associate of President Vladimir Putin, was individually sanctioned by Britain and the United States.
The bank said it has since improved its situation and expects to return to profit this year.
Spanish Leopard tanks head for Ukraine later his month
Six Leopard 2A4 tanks that Spain had pledged to Ukraine would be delivered in the second half of April, Defense Minister Margarita Robles told 24H TV station.
She said the country's armed services were also in the process of getting another four tanks combat-ready and would likely send those to Ukraine too.
Several EU states have vowed to ship Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Last week,18 Leopard 2 battle tanks from Germany arrived in Kyiv.
The United Kingdom has also delivered 14 British Challenger tanks, and the United States vowed to send 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks later in the year or early next year.
Germany demands sanctions for buying Russian uranium
Countries that buy uranium from Russia for their nuclear power plants should face sanctions, said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on his way back from a two-day visit to Kyiv.