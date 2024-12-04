Ukraine updates: NATO foreign ministers meet

12/04/2024 December 4, 2024 NATO agrees protecting Ukraine infrastructure is priority, Rutte says

NATO members have agreed that providing air defense systems to protect Ukraine's infrastructure against Russian attacks has to be a priority, said Mark Rutte, the alliance’s secretary-general.

His statement came after the bloc’s foreign ministers held a meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday evening.

"There was a clear agreement around the table last night that to help Ukraine, particularly with its infrastructure, has to be a priority," Rutte told reporters on Wednesday.

"I’m confident that allies will follow up in the coming days and weeks in making sure that whatever they can supply to Ukraine will be supplied."