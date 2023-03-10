Ukraine updates: Kyiv decries deaths after Russian blitz

Ukraine's military said it shot down many drones and missiles during the biggest wave of attacks in a month. Pope Francis says the conflict was fuelled by Russia and "empires from elsewhere." Follow DW for more.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has denounced Russia's military for launching the largest wave of missiles and drones on his territory in almost a month.

In his evening video message, Zelenskky said the massive pre-dawn airstrikesearlier on Thursday were "another attempt by the terrorist state to wage war against civilization."

Ukraine said at least nine civilians were killed during the onslaught, which included missiles fired at Kyiv, and power was knocked out in several areas of the country.

Those killed were villagers in the western Lviv region, closer to the frontline in the central Dnieper region, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces took control of a year ago, was left depending on backup generators for several hours.

Ukraine's military said the country's air defenses had shot down many drones and missiles during the pre-dawn wave of attacks on Thursday.

Kyiv said Russia had also fired six Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles, which it had no way to stop.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians during its 12-month-long invasion. The Russian Defense Ministry said it had carried out a "massive retaliatory strike" as payback for a cross-border raid last week.

The Russian ministry claimed to have destroyed Ukrainian drone bases, disrupted railways and damaged facilities that make and repair arms.

Moscow also confirmed it had used Kinzhal — Russian for dagger — missiles in Thursday's attack.

The White House said the missile barrage was "devastating" to see and Washington would continue to provide Ukraine with air

defense capabilities.

Russia's renewed attacks across Ukraine To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Friday, March 10:

UK intelligence briefing details latest Russian onslaught

Britain's Defense Ministry said the latest Russian air attacks had included at least 80 long-range missiles, which targeted critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

It said the blitz was likely one of the largest since December and the first major wave of long-range strikes since February 16.

The Ministry posited that the interval between the waves of strikes was likely due to the need to stockpile newly produced weapons before it has the resources to launch a big enough strike to "credibly overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses."

Kyiv: 100 Russian attacks on Bakhmut repelled

Ukraine's military said it warded off 102 Russian attacks on the eastern mining town of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner private army which has led the fighting in the town, said Wednesday his forces controlled all of the city east of a river through it.

It is not possible to independently verify the battlefield reports.

Bakhmut has been the focus of months of fierce combat and both sides have sustained heavy losses in the battle for the town.

Moscow says Bakhmut's capture will help its forces secure the surrounding Donbas region, a major war aim.

NATO has warned that Bakhmut could fall to Russia "in the coming days" but said it would "not necessarily reflect any turning point in the war."

Ukrainian military analyst Oleg Zhdanov said Ukrainian defenders had foiled Russian attempts to completely surround Bakhmut from the west.

The frontline to the south had held for several days, but the Russians had made some headway in villages to the north.

Pope: Ukraine war fought not over just Russia's imperial interests

Pope Francis on Friday spoke of his readiness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

Asked by the Italian Swiss television channel RSI what he would say to Putin, Francis said: "I would speak to him clearly as I speak in public. He is a cultured man."

"On the second day of the war, I was at the Russian Embassy to the Holy See to say that I was willing to go to Moscow on condition that Putin would give me a window to negotiate," the pope added. "[Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov wrote to me saying 'Thank you but it's not the time.' Putin knows I'm available."

Francis added that the conflict was fuelled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere."

He said it was the work of empires "to put other nations in second place."

His full interview will air Sunday but extracts were published Friday by Italian newspapers.

Moscow: Russia, US remain in contact over New START nuclear deal

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday said Russia and the United States remained in contact over the New START nuclear arms treaty, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

His comments come despite Moscow having suspended its participation in the deal.

Ryabkov said he had no expectations for significant progress from contact between Moscow and Washington.

The 2010 agreement limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy.

President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Moscow was suspending it, accusing the United States of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine.

mm/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)