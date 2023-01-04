  1. Skip to content
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Lithuania's servicemen load Stinger anti-aircraft systems, and body armor vests into military cargo plane, as part of the Lithuania's security assistance to Ukraine
Ukraine has received billions of dollars in modern weapons systems since the war started last yearImage: Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Baerbock urges more weapons to Kyiv

11 minutes ago

The EU had tried everything to stop the Ukraine war, Germany's top diplomat has said. Meanwhile, a report says poor training of mobilized Russian personnel may be hampering Moscow's efforts. Follow DW for more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Libc

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had nothing on his mind but to destroy the neighboring country of Ukraine.

Speaking at a conference in Portugal's capital, Lisbon, Baerbock that the European Union had tried everything to stop the war in Ukraine, but must still do more.

She said Putin's stance was the reason why it was "important to keep up the delivery of weapons so Ukraine can defend itself and protect people's lives."

"That is why we must stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary," she said.

While Germany's Green Party, of which Baerbock is a member, has traditionally taken a pacifist stance on military action, the war in Ukraine has seen it adopt an increasingly hawkish tone.

Ukraine tops Germany's political agenda for 2023

In recent months, Germany delivered a modern Iris-T anti-aircraft system, intended for countering Russian missile and drone attacks. A further three systems are to be sent to Ukraine this year. But senior Ukrainian officials have criticized Germany for dragging its feet in providing military equipment and heavy weaponry in particular.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, January 4:

Poor training hampering Russian efforts, report says

Russian military bloggers are blaming the mobilization of undertrained soldiers to artillery and tank crew roles for some of Moscow's recent battlefield problems, according to researchers working for the US-based Institute of War (IOW).

The IOW notes that  Russian forces have suffered significant losses of artillery systems and armored vehicles in operations in Ukraine since the start of partial mobilization in September.

"The Russian Armed Forces devoted too little time to training mobilized personnel for use in the branches they had previously served in before sending them to the front lines," the IOW report said. "They certainly did not have time to train them in additional specialties."

"Putting poorly-trained artillerymen into infantry units without training them for infantry combat operations will likely make them little more than cannon fodder."

The IOW commented on a Ukrainian report that Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are currently firing artillery shells at roughly one-third the rate of the summer of 2022. It speculated that the reduced Russian artillery fire was likely a result of the depletion of ammunition stocks.

UK: Ammo storage likely raised Makiivka death toll

The UK Ministry of Defence says the death toll from a Ukrainian attack on a building that killed a large number of Russian soldiers in the occupied town of Makiivka was likely exacerbated by storage of ammunition there.

The building was completely destroyed and Russian officials confirmed that 89 Russian personnel were killed.

"Given the extent of the damage, there is a realistic possibility that ammunition was being stored near to troop accommodation, which detonated during the strike creating secondary explosions," said the UK report.

"The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war, but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia's high casualty rate," the UK ministry added.

The building was hit when Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a US-provided HIMARS multiple-launch system.

Vigil for Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine strike

A former pro-Russian separatist commander had previously also said the fatalities and injuries were likely worse because ammunition was in storage at the former vocational school building. He also said Russia was likely downplaying the number of deaths at the site.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Tuesday its forces had killed some 500 mobilized Russian soldiers when it hit the building.

More on the Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is planning a protracted campaign of drone attacks in a bid to demoralize Ukraine. Read this and more of our updates from Tuesday here.

The Kremlin is facing unprecedented criticism after one of the deadliest attacks on its troops since the Ukraine war began. Kyiv, and Russian bloggers, claim the death toll is in the hundreds.

The suspected mastermind behind the removal of a mural by graffiti artist Banksy in a Ukrainian town could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, Ukraine's interior ministry says.

rc/dj (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

A man and child stand near a pile of broken windows by a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on January 01, 2023

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns New Year drone attacks

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns New Year drone attacks

Four people were killed and dozens injured when Russia launched drone strikes on several Ukrainian cities shortly after the arrival of 2023. DW rounds up the latest.
ConflictsJanuary 2, 2023
A Russian drone seen during a drone strike

Russia steps up use of kamikaze drones in Ukraine

Conflicts2 hours ago
