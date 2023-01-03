  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
European Capital of Culture
Russian emergency workers remove the rubble of vocational school 19 destroyed by shelling in Makiivka
The soldiers killed in the attack are believed to have been mobilized reserves rather than professional soldiersImage: RIA Novosti/SNA/IMAGO
ConflictsUkraine

Russian military under fire for high death toll at Makiivka

23 minutes ago

The Kremlin is facing unprecedented criticism after one of the deadliest attacks on its troops since the Ukraine war began. Kyiv, and Russian bloggers, claim the death toll is in the hundreds.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LhMT

The rare announcement of heavy losses by the Russian military in the occupied Ukrainian village of Makiivka was met with increasing criticism from Russian nationalists on Tuesday.

Russian rescue teams were still searching among the devastation on Tuesday morning after Ukraine fired several US-provided HIMARS rockets toward the town in the partially occupied region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry disclosed on Monday that 63 soldiers had been killed in the attack, although Russian military bloggers and Ukraine claimed that the death toll was much higher.

What is likely one of the deadliest attacks on Russian forces since the war began has sparked criticism of the Russian military's high command, with one nationalist Russian blogger slamming their "incompetence."

Russian official death toll questioned

While the Russian Defense Ministry released few details about the attack, the Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday that it had killed 400 mobilized Russian soldiers when it hit a vocational school building in Makiivka.

It added that another 300 had been wounded, but these figures could not be independently verified.

Russian retaliation expected for Makiivka: DW's Roman Goncharenko

Former separatist commander Igor Strelkov said that the strike had been even bigger because ammunition was also being stored on site. He also questioned the number of deaths reported by the defense ministry.

He also warned a similar strike could happen "at any moment" as the Russian generals are "incapable of learning."

Kremlin struggling to appease pro-war nationalists

"A devastating Ukrainian HIMARS strike on a Russian base in Makiivka … generated significant criticism of Russian military leadership in the Russian information space," the US-based Institute for the Study of War said.

Several hundred people gathered in the Russian city of Samara — where some of the mobilized men came from — for a rare public display of mourning for dead Russian soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also warned on Monday that the Russian military will likely turn more and more to Iranian-produced, exploding drones to target Ukrainian cities.

But the Institute for the Study of War said that "Russia's air and missile campaign against Ukraine is likely not generating the Kremlin's desired information effects among Russia's nationalists."

"Such profound military failures will continue to complicate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's efforts to appease the Russian pro-war community and retain the dominant narrative in the domestic information space," it added.

ab/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset

Israeli ultranationalist minister visits Jerusalem holy site

Politics5 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A French soldier watching over the Menaka camp for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled Sahel region, at the Menaka base

How will EU approach Mali's security in 2023?

How will EU approach Mali's security in 2023?

PoliticsJanuary 2, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A North Korean state media screen shot of a rocket

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reconstruction of the tunnel built by American intelligence and British between 1954 and 1955 to link the west and east side of the city and intercept the Soviet telephone conversations. Allied Museum (Alliierten Museum). Berlin. Germany.

Berlin: A city of spies

Berlin: A city of spies

Travel2 hours ago8 images
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag, Germany flag, US flag, Chinese flag, Russian flag

How autonomous is the European Union?

How autonomous is the European Union?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Syrian activist Joumana Seif speaks at a conference in Geneva in 2017

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

bird's-eye view of the Amazon valley

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage