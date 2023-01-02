Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports more Russian drone attacks

The Ukrainian capital has been targeted by Russian air strikes for the fifth consecutive night, with the city's mayor claiming Ukraine shot down 40 drones. DW rounds up the latest.

Russian drones attacked parts of Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday, marking five consecutive nights of drone attacks.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 40 exploding drones "headed for Kyiv" overnight, all of which were destroyed. Twenty-two drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying Kyiv region and 15 over neighboring provinces.

Klitschko said energy infrastructure was destroyed in Kyiv, and one explosion occurred. A 19-year-old man who was injured in a blast in the Desnyanskyi district was being treated at a hospital.

According to Ukraine's Air Force Command, Ukrainian forces shot down 39 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, as well as two Russian-made Orlan drones and a X-59 missile across Ukraine.

Russia's New Year attacks had targeted downtown areas of large cities, said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian Officials said seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, and three more were shot down in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Monday, January 2:

Ex-NATO General Domröse expects cease-fire this year

Former NATO General Hans-Lothar Domröse said in a newspaper interview that Ukraine "will have a cease-fire in the course of 2023."

The former general in the German armed forces said both Russia and Ukraine would launch offensives in the near future, but he expected a slowdown in the early summer.

"That would be the moment for cease-fire negotiations," said Domröse.

He said one solution could be for Zelenskyy to give up his demand that territories occupied by Russia, such as Crimea, be reintegrated into Ukraine.

UK intelligence says both sides fighting over P66 highway

A British military intelligence report said it was likely that Russia and Ukraine were fighting over control of the P66 highway, north of the town of Kremina in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

The route has been disrupted since October by Ukrainian artillery. If Ukraine gained control, it would make it more difficult for Russia to defend Kremina, according to the regular intelligence update.

ab, tg/fb (dpa, AP, Reuters)