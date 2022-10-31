Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: 'Please stay with Ukraine'

With governments around Europe facing mounting public pressure over rising inflation and energy costs, Klitschko urged European Union leaders to maintain the vital political and economic aid that Ukraine has been receiving.
"Please stay with Ukraine. It's very important for us. Because we are fighting and defending not just our homes and our country. We are defending every one of you in Europe," he told DW.
The 51-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion became the mayor of Kyiv in 2014 in the wake of the Euromaidan protest movement which ousted pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych.
"We are fighting for the same democratic values," Klitschko said in the Monday interview, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin won't stop at invading Ukraine.
"It's no secret that Putin present himself as someone who collect the former properties of Russia. To rebuild Soviet Empire, the Russian Empire."
Attacks left 80% of Kyiv without water: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko