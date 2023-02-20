  1. Skip to content
Foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels
EU foreign ministers are also mulling plans for joint ammunition procurement for UkraineImage: Johanna Geron/REUTERS
PoliticsUkraine

Ukraine updates: EU ministers discuss new Russia sanctions

13 minutes ago

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More support for Kyiv and a 10th sanctions package targeting Moscow are on the agenda. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NjGc

European Union foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the latest round of sanctions against Moscow and further support for Ukraine.

The gathering comes days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbor.

The European Commission has proposed a 10th round of punitive measures against Russia — aimed at export controls and preventing sanctions evasion — which is to be adopted by February 24. No final decision was expected on Monday.

The diplomats are also to discuss plans to jointly procure ammunition for Kyiv.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the most important task at hand was to make sure Ukraine had enough in stock.

"It is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," Borrell said ahead of the meeting.

"The Russian artillery shoots about 50,000 shots a day, and Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have
cannons but they lack ammunition."

Borrell: 'We have to increase, accelerate military support to Ukraine'

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, February 20.

Russia charges Ukrainian officials with war crimes — report

Russia has charged 680 Ukrainian officials, including 118 members of the armed forces and Defense Ministry, with breaking laws governing the conduct of war, TASS news agency reported.

"Currently, prosecution procedures are carried out against 680 people," Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia who reports directly to President Vladimir Putin, was quoted by TASS as saying.

The charges include the use of weapons against civilians, Bastrykin said. Both Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians during the war.

According to the report, 138 people have been charged in absentia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have registered more than 70,000 Russian war crimes since the conflict started nearly a year ago. Ukraine has also unveiled a number of criminal cases against members of Russia's forces, including against the head of the Wagner mercenary group.

More on the war in Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to leading the Wagner Group of mercenaries and a massive internet troll farm. But is he a threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin, or is he just doing what the Kremlin leader wants? DW takes a look.

The Munich Security Conference has wrapped up with a call for Germany and its European partners to boost defense spending. Catch up on DW's coverage of the event here. 

Ukrainian refugees are portrayed in some media and social media channels as ungrateful, dangerous and parasitic. DW explains why such propagandist tactics often work — and how to recognize them for what they are.

mk/nm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

