Ukraine: The Rocket in the Living Room Floor

On the road with explosives experts in the villages near Kharkiv, a combat zone just a few months ago. There are signs of destruction and devastation everywhere. The Russian border is less than 30 kilometers away.

Image: David Mdzinarishvili/AA/picture alliance

Georgia: Showdown in Tbilisi

Thousands of Georgians, European flag in hand, protest against their government and its Russian-influenced legislation. Many say Moscow's influence has been felt everywhere since the Ukraine war.



Austria: The “Memory of Mankind” Project

Austrian Martin Kunze has a mission: to create nothing less than the "memory of mankind." His reason? Digital data is not made to last forever.

Image: WDR

Spain: Europe's Largest Illegal Settlement "Cañada Real"

"Cañada Real" is 14 kilometers long, not far from Madrid and considered to be Europe's largest illegal settlement. Here, families and drug gangs live side-by-side.

Overcoming the Division of Cyprus with Song

A Turkish-Greek peace choir wants to overcome the division of Cyprus. The two parts of the island have a long history of conflict.

