  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Raketeneinschläge Charkow / Kharkiv 05.02.23 / Wohnhaus
Image: Andrii Marienko/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

Ukraine: The Rocket in the Living Room Floor

1 hour ago

On the road with explosives experts in the villages near Kharkiv, a combat zone just a few months ago. There are signs of destruction and devastation everywhere. The Russian border is less than 30 kilometers away.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OqWL

 

Also on Focus on Europe:

 

Georgien | Proteste in Tiflis
Image: David Mdzinarishvili/AA/picture alliance

Georgia: Showdown in Tbilisi

Thousands of Georgians, European flag in hand, protest against their government and its Russian-influenced legislation. Many say Moscow's influence has been felt everywhere since the Ukraine war.
 

 

Austria: The “Memory of Mankind” Project

Austrian Martin Kunze has a mission: to create nothing less than the "memory of mankind." His reason? Digital data is not made to last forever.

 

DW Fokus Europa - Spanien Stromausfall
Image: WDR

Spain: Europe's Largest Illegal Settlement "Cañada Real"

"Cañada Real" is 14 kilometers long, not far from Madrid and considered to be Europe's largest illegal settlement. Here, families and drug gangs live side-by-side.

 

 

Overcoming the Division of Cyprus with Song

A Turkish-Greek peace choir wants to overcome the division of Cyprus. The two parts of the island have a long history of conflict.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 22.03.2023 – 23:30 UTC
THU 23.03.2023 – 05:30 UTC
THU 23.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
THU 23.03.2023 – 11:30 UTC
THU 23.03.2023 – 15:30 UTC
THU 23.03.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 24.03.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 23.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Slovakian Mig-29

Ukraine updates: Slovakia to send MIG-29 jets to Ukraine

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

ClimateMarch 16, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's financial district

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

SocietyMarch 16, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

handymen more seats in the Bundestag

Germany passes law to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany passes law to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian attacks have left many Ukrainians, not least children, with life-changing injuries.

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Conflicts8 hours ago03:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Lebanon's economic crisis is rippling through the education system, which is threatening to collapse.

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education7 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage