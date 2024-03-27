Ukraine sets up wartime schools in Kharkiv subway

ConflictsUkraineUkraine sets up wartime schools in Kharkiv subwayTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineAnna Pshemyska in Kharkiv, Ukraine03/27/2024March 27, 2024An initiative in Kharkiv is offering classrooms within the city's metro stations, allowing more than 2,000 children to continue their studies. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to the destruction of many schools across the country.https://p.dw.com/p/4eBEzAdvertisement