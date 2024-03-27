  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Baltimore bridge collapseIsrael-Hamas warWar in Ukraine
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine sets up wartime schools in Kharkiv subway

Anna Pshemyska in Kharkiv, Ukraine
March 27, 2024

An initiative in Kharkiv is offering classrooms within the city's metro stations, allowing more than 2,000 children to continue their studies. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to the destruction of many schools across the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eBEz
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

DW Videostill I Soldatinnen in der Ukraine

Women in Ukraine's army fighting for the right to fight

More than 400,000 soldiers are serving in the Ukrainian military. Twenty percent of them are women.
ConflictsMarch 7, 202405:12 min
Kharkiv has come under repeated attacks in two years of war, but many residents have chosen to stay.

Life endures in Kharkiv despite constant Russian fire

Despite repeated attacks over nearly two years of war, many Kharkiv residents have chosen to stay.
ConflictsFebruary 9, 202404:10 min
A soldier handles a drone jamming weapon

How Ukraine's signal-jamming guns stop Russian drones

Nearly two years into the war in Ukraine, kamikaze drones have become commonplace on both sides.
ConflictsJanuary 25, 202403:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) shake hands at a press conference in Berlin (File photo)

EU leaders divided over scale of Ukraine support

Rifts have become public since France's president went out on a limb with an idea he floated earlier this month.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202402:17 min
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield (front C) and the UK Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward (front L) attend the United Nations Security Council meeting to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

UN Security Council demands Gaza cease-fire

The breakthrough came after the US abstained from the vote, after vetoing previous efforts over the last five months.
ConflictsMarch 25, 202402:15 min
A view of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving at airport in Tel Aviv, Israel

US Middle East diplomacy faces setbacks in Israel and at UN

Blinken and Netanyahu openly disagree on Rafah offensive as cease-fire resolution is blocked in the UN Security Council.
ConflictsMarch 23, 202402:16 min
Palestinians gather to receive aid outside an UNRWA warehouse as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger

Israel at odds with US over Gaza aid

Despite warnings from its main ally, Israel says planned ground operations in Rafah must go ahead.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202401:28 min
Show more