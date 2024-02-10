  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Crisis in the Middle EastUkraineGerman reunification
ConflictsUkraine

Ukrainian winemakers carry on under fire

Carolina Chimoy in Kherson, Ukraine
October 2, 2024

Russia may have brought war to their country, but these Ukrainians are determined to keep making wine. DW's Carolina Chimoy traveled to Kherson in eastern Ukraine to meet the winemakers who are persevering amid the fighting.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lKmB
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) smiles after a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine exchange more than 200 prisoners

Russia and Ukraine have completed a major prisoner exchange, repatriating a total of 206 captured soldiers.
ConflictsSeptember 15, 202402:01 min
A drone drops an explosive charge in the direction of a car in Beryslav.

Ukraine residents 'hunted' by Russian drones

The city of Beryslav has become a hotspot for Russian drone attacks — with no apparent reason. DW has investigated.
ConflictsAugust 27, 202403:32 min
A view of Ukrainian dentist Vladzylav Semeniuta sitting in the back of his mobile dental clinic

Dentists care for front-line soldiers in Ukraine

DW correspondent Carolina Chimoy met Ukraine’s "dental battalion."
ConflictsAugust 25, 202403:07 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Israeli soldiers block their ears as an artillery unit fires a 155mm shell towards south Lebanon

Iran's proxies threaten Israel on multiple fronts

Since the start of the war in Gaza, almost all of Iran's proxies have stepped up their attacks on Israel.
ConflictsOctober 3, 202403:08 min
A Palestinian man and child rest under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes (file photo)

Dozens killed in Israeli operation in Gaza

Israel says it was targeting Hamas, which carried out the October 7 terror attacks last year.
ConflictsOctober 2, 202401:43 min
A view of people taking cover by the side of a road, after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel

Israel vows retaliation for Iranian missile attack

It's the second time Iran has fired missiles at Israel since April as tensions between the two powers deepen.
ConflictsOctober 2, 202402:29 min
Show more