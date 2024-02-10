Ukrainian winemakers carry on under fire

ConflictsUkraineUkrainian winemakers carry on under fireTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineCarolina Chimoy in Kherson, Ukraine10/02/2024October 2, 2024Russia may have brought war to their country, but these Ukrainians are determined to keep making wine. DW's Carolina Chimoy traveled to Kherson in eastern Ukraine to meet the winemakers who are persevering amid the fighting.https://p.dw.com/p/4lKmBAdvertisement