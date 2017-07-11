Ukraine: Red Cross plans new attempt at Mariupol evacuation — live updates

Red Cross will try again to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

This article was last updated at 04:21 GMT/UTC.

Ukrainian President: Retreating Russians creating 'complete disaster' outside Kyiv

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has warned his nation that retreating Russian troops were creating a "complete disaster" outside Kyiv as they leave mines across "the whole territory."

"They are mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed," he said in a video address to the nation late on Friday.

His warning comes as the humanitarian crisis in the port city of Mariupol intensify, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has also accused Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Red Cross to make a fresh attempt at Mariupol evacuation

A Red Cross team will make a fresh attempt on Saturday to help evacuate thousands of civilians from the port city of Mariupol after its earlier try failed due to "conditions that made it impossible."

The international aid organization appealed for all sides to provide security guarantees so that the evacuation mission can proceed.

"For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees," the Red Cross urged.

The initial plan on Friday was for the Red Cross to escort dozens of cars and buses carrying thousands of civilians out of Mariupol and bring them safely to another Ukrainian city.

Russian and Ukrainian officials had previously agreed to a humanitarian corridor, but it was unclear whether the message had been received by troops on the ground.

The aid group later managed to escort some Mariupol evacuees who had already escaped the besieged city, Ukrainian Red Cross Deputy Director-General Olena Stokoz told DW.

Watch video 04:22 Olena Stokoz (Ukrainian Red Cross) speaks to DW

Round-up of events in Ukraine war on Friday

See all the developments from Friday's live updates by clicking here.

A Red Cross team will make a fresh attempt on Saturday to help evacuate thousands of civilians from the port city of Mariupol after its earlier try failed due to "conditions that made it impossible."

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced it will fully pull out of its German wing, Gazprom Germania, amid soured relations between Russia and Germany and other European countries over payments for Russian natural gas.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged China to not interfere with western sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine war.

Von der Leyen made the comments after she and other top EU top diplomats met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's Premier Li Keqiang in a virtual summit earlier on Friday.

Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange on Friday, in which some 86 Ukrainian soldiers, including 15 servicewomen, were released, Ukranian officials said.

The deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said the exchange was part of ongoing peace talks and did not say how many Russian armed forces were released in the swap.

fh/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)