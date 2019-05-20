 Ukraine: President Zelenskiy disbands parliament on inauguration day | News | DW | 20.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine: President Zelenskiy disbands parliament on inauguration day

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has moved to disband parliament after being sworn in as the new president of Ukraine. The political novice is under pressure to deliver much-needed reforms after unseating incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

Watch video 01:56

Ukraine: Zelenskiy dissolves parliament

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a 41-year-old comic with no political experience, announced the dissolution of parliament in his inaugural speech as the president of Ukraine on Monday.

By disbanding the chamber and calling early elections, the new head of state is hoping to win the support he needs to tackle a raft of challenges, including a struggling economy and the conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. 

What happened during the ceremony:

  • Zelenskiy announced he would disband parliament and call snap polls.
  • He said his first task was to end the separatist conflict in the country's east near the border with Russia.
  • "I'm ready to do everything so that our heroes don't die there," he said. "I'm ready to lose my popularity and, if necessary, I'm ready to lose my post so that we have peace."
  • He added that dialogue with Russia could only happen after the return of Ukrainian territory and prisoners of war.
  • Zelenskiy called on lawmakers to adopt bills that would strip them of immunity and ban illegal enrichment.
  • He also asked them to support motions to fire the defense minister, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service and the Prosecutor General — all of them allies of former President Petro Poroshenko.
  • The president ended his speech by referring to his career in comedy: "Throughout all of my life, I tried to do everything to make Ukrainians laugh ... In the next five years I will do everything so that Ukrainians don't cry."
  • He broke with tradition and headed to the swearing-in ceremony on foot, high-fiving and taking selfies with supporters along the way. 

Read moreUkraine votes for fresh start with comedian

Volodymyr Zelenskiy poses with members of the crowd

Ukraine's new president stops to take selfies with fans in the crowd

Who is Zelenskiy? Zelenskiy is best known for playing a fictional president on the popular television show "Servant of the People." Now he's also playing that role in real life, after a landslide victory against incumbent Petro Poroshenko in last month's runoff election. Some critics claimed his run was backed by controversial Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoysky, whose channel broadcasts his shows. But Zelenskiy has denied having any political connection to the businessman.

Read moreUkraine: Zelenskiy outshined Poroshenko on way to victory

What are his policies? During the campaign, Zelenskiy broadly sought to capitalize on voter disillusionment by framing himself as an alternative to the political establishment. He has so far provided few details about his policies, what he plans to do in office, or who he will appoint to key posts. However, he has said he wants to tackle corruption and keep Kyiv on the pro-Western course it has chartered under Poroshenko. He has also pledged to push Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Watch video 01:58

Ukraine: A president without experience

Challenges ahead: The young president is under pressure to rein in the wealthy oligarchs who wield significant influence in Ukraine, tackle widespread corruption and a stagnant economy. Many voters also expect him to stand up to Putin and end a draining five-year conflict against Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.  DW's correspondent in Kyiv, Nick Connolly, said there were "colossal expectations from ordinary Ukrainians" that Zelenskiy would be able to "change Ukraine and allow it, after 20-30 years of independence, to really make good on its potential."

Problems in parliament: Zelenskiy begins his term in office without a parliamentary majority, a fact that will make it difficult for him to pass reforms. His party currently has no seats. Dissolving parliament and calling snap elections ahead of the scheduled date in October could boost support in a chamber currently dominated by Poroshenko allies. Lawmakers have attempted to block these plans — last week, the governing coalition collapsed after a group of MPs from the People's Front pulled out.

Watch video 12:35

The Long Arm of the Kremlin

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

How Volodymyr Zelenskiy beat Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zeleniskiy gave incumbent Petro Poroshenko a record smackdown in Ukraine's presidential election. How did a 41-year-old comedian with no clear manifesto win the trust of voters — almost without campaigning? (22.04.2019)  

Vladimir Putin stirs Russia-Ukraine tensions with passport offer

Just as Ukraine is set for a new leader, Russia has offered passports to millions of Ukrainians. Experts say Moscow wants to cement power over occupied areas and stop population decline — but the move is a powder keg. (03.05.2019)  

Ukraine election: Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins landslide victory

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won a major victory over incumbent Petro Poroshenko. The comedian plays the role of president in a fictional television sitcom. (21.04.2019)  

Opinion: Ukraine votes for fresh start with comedian

Volodymyr Zelenskiy made light work of incumbent Petro Poroshenko in the presidential polls. Ukrainians have voted for a fresh start, but that also comes with the risk of failure and disappointment, writes Bernd Johann. (22.04.2019)  

Ukraine: Zelenskiy outshined Poroshenko on way to victory

Television actor and satirist Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be the next president of Ukraine. His election campaign lacked substance — but was both aggressive and successful. So what are his plans for the country? (22.04.2019)  

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy offers Russians citizenship

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has offered to grant Ukrainian citizenship to Russians, responding to a similar move by Russia. However, he coupled the offer with a dig at the situation in the neighboring country. (28.04.2019)  

Opinion: Vladimir Putin's passport provocation in Ukraine

The Russian president is already testing Ukraine's president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In fact, Putin's latest decree can be seen as pseudo-legal preparation for military moves, says guest columnist Reinhard Veser. (28.04.2019)  

Investigative journalism is a dangerous job in Ukraine

Another journalist is fighting for his life in Ukraine after a brutal attack; Vadym Komarov had just promised incendiary new findings. Ukraine's reporters lament the lack of protection and the legal system's failings. (09.05.2019)  

Ukraine's ruling coalition breaks up ahead of Zelenskiy inauguration

A group of lawmakers has quit Ukraine's ruling coalition allied with outgoing President Petro Poroshenko. This could pose an obstacle to incoming leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his efforts to call for new elections. (17.05.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ukraine: Zelenskiy dissolves parliament  

Ukraine: A president without experience  

Ukraine election: Economic woes dominate campaign  

The Long Arm of the Kremlin  

Related content

Ukraine Kiew Einführung von Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Is Ukraine headed for a snap parliamentary election? 20.05.2019

Freshly sworn-in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seeking to capitalize on his popularity and cement his grip on power. But will his call for snap elections get him the support he needs in parliament?

Ukraine Kiew Parlamentssitzung Verkündung Kriegsrecht

Ukraine's ruling coalition breaks up ahead of Zelenskiy inauguration 17.05.2019

A group of lawmakers has quit Ukraine's ruling coalition allied with outgoing President Petro Poroshenko. This could pose an obstacle to incoming leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his efforts to call for new elections.

Ukraine | Präsidentschaftswahlen | Volodymyr Selenskyi bei seiner Pressekonferenz

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy offers Russians citizenship 28.04.2019

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has offered to grant Ukrainian citizenship to Russians, responding to a similar move by Russia. However, he coupled the offer with a dig at the situation in the neighboring country.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  