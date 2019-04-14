 Ukraine holds its biggest ever Gay Pride parade | News | DW | 23.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine holds its biggest ever Gay Pride parade

Huge crowds have marched through central Kyiv for the city's annual Gay Pride parade. Demonstrators were flanked by a heavy police contingent, but the event was ultimately peaceful.

Activists march in Kyiv's Gay Pride parade

More than 8,000 people joined the Gay Pride procession through Ukraine's capital on Sunday, the biggest ever in the country's history.

Demonstrators dressed in colorful clothing waved rainbow flags and held up banners reading "Diversity is beautiful" and "Human rights = happy country."

"We go out to show that there are a lot of us and we have a lot of support," Ruslana Panukhnyk, director of the NGO KyivPride that organizes the parade, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

Police and National Guards lined the streets to keep the peace as several hundred far-right and Orthodox activists staged a counterprotest nearby. Authorities said earlier they had arrested nine people on suspicion of preparing "provocations" against the parade.

Read moreUkrainans hold first gay rights march, activists arrested in Russia

Supporters of LGBT rights march in Kyiv's Gay Pride parade

An international affair

Sunday's march was the first since the election of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said he stands for all people's equality and freedom. 

Several Ukrainian politicians and foreign diplomats also took part in the event. One of them, British Ambassador to Ukraine Judith Gough, wrote on Twitter: "Thank you to the police and other law enforcement agencies for protecting today's Pride event."

William B.Taylor, charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Ukraine, wrote: "We stand with all Ukrainians striving for equality and non-discrimination."

Homophobia still widespread

Support for LGBT rights has grown in the former Soviet state since a Western-backed government came to power in 2014. But homophobic attitudes and attacks on gay people in Ukraine are still relatively common. Opponents of gay rights argue homosexuality goes against the country's traditional culture. 

Police detain a protester

Besides minor scuffles with anti-gay activists, the parade was relatively peaceful

This year's march was relatively peaceful compared to previous years. Violent clashes broke out at the parade in 2015, while last year more than 50 nationalist activists were detained following scuffles.

nm/jlw (AP, AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Ukraine LGBT community marches through Kyiv for gay pride parade

Some 2,500 people have taken part in the "March of Equality" in downtown Kyiv, with the authorities deploying thousands of security forces to ensure safety. A group of ultranationalists attempted to disrupt the event. (18.06.2017)  

Opinion: Populists are targeting Western democracy

Yet again, a member of Germany's far-right populist AfD party has traveled to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula. This is a deliberate provocation of Ukraine and Germany's parliament, says DW's Jens Thurau. (19.04.2019)  

'Kyiv Pride' rally goes ahead despite right-wing threats

A far-right paramilitary group threatened a "bloodbath" at the gay pride parade in Kyiv on Sunday. The activists won't be intimidated, however, and will be protected by police. (10.06.2016)  

Ukraine holds peaceful gay pride rally in Kyiv

A gay pride march in Kyiv has passed largely without incident. That in itself is progress as Ukraine, one of Europe's most homophobic countries, continues to change its attitudes since Maidan started in 2014. (12.06.2016)  

Ukrainian police detain far-right protesters over gay pride threat

Dozens of far-right activists have been arrested following scuffles before a gay pride march in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Some 5,000 police and soldiers were deployed after organizers received threats. (17.06.2018)  

Police hurt at gay pride rally in Kyiv

Police have been injured during Ukraine's second-ever gay pride march. Far-right elements are alleged to have instigated the attacks against the officers and LGBT demonstrators in the capital. (06.06.2015)  

Ukrainans hold first gay rights march, activists arrested in Russia

Ukrainians have held a first right gay rights rally despite disruptions from anti-gay activists. In Russia meanwhile, police arrested dozens of gay rights campaigners at an unsanctioned march. (25.05.2013)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Ukraine Kiew - Petro Poroschenko zur geplanten Debatte ohne Kontrahenten Zelenskiy

Ukraine's comedian candidate skips presidential debate 14.04.2019

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has bailed on a presidential debate set to take place at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium. Singing a traditional Ukrainian song, incumbent President Poroshenko joked that he was stood up.

Ukraine Schauspieler Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine prepares for debate between president and comedian 04.04.2019

The incumbent has agreed to Ukraine's first presidential debate since 2004. Both candidates must now undergo medical examinations to prove that they aren't alcoholics or drug users and don’t have other conditions.

Wahlen in der Ukraine

Crisis-hit Ukraine desperate for savior in presidential election 31.03.2019

Amid corruption woes and conflict, voters in Ukraine are set to choose their next president. A TV comedian is currently leading the polls, but his victory is not a given. DW breaks down the election.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  