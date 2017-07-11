Ukraine: 'Fierce' fighting in Sievierodonetsk — live updates

Zelenskyy addresses humanitarian concerns during front line visit

UK to send M270 rocket launchers to Ukraine

Heavy fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk

This article was last updated 08:22 UTC/GMT

Ukraine's situation 'worsened' in Sievierodonetsk

Luhansk regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, told Ukranian television that "the fiercest fighting is in Sievierodonetsk. Fast-moving fighting is happening right now," and that the situation for the Ukranian military had "worsened a bit" overnight.

Ukrainian forces have been trying to hold their ground after saying they had retaken half of the embattled city in Luhansk province, where Russian forces have concentrated their assault on Ukraine's eastern Donbas heartland.

DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger said that "the two armies are meeting each other in the streets. We had heard yesterday about some successes by the Ukrainians but it is very hard to confirm anything except that both armies are inside the city."

One aspect of the fighting that could be confirmed was that Sievierodonetsk is "a center of Ukranian Christian Orthodoxy and we’ve seen a very historic church burning."

Ukraine had said earlier that it regained control over "half" of the city.

Russian governor says border town hit by shelling

Roman Starovoit, governor of Kursk Oblast, claimed that the village of Tyotkino near the Ukrainian border came under fire early on Monday morning. He said that a few local businesses and a bridge had been hit.

The bridge is believed to have been a rail passageway used by the Russian military to ferry troops into Ukraine. Tyotkino has been hit several times in recent weeks, as Russian reports of attacks on its territory increase.

Opposition leader: 1,500 Belarusians fighting for Ukraine

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the leader of the opposition movement against Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko told Italian daily Corriere della Sera that some 1,500 Belarusians had joined units fighting for the Ukrainian military.

She added that even more people were currently training "in other countries" in order to assist Ukraine.

Tikhanovskaya also warned against Western countries lifting certain sanctions after Putin promised that he would let grain stocks leave their ports if they did so.

"Lifting sanctions against Putin and Lukashenko would give them financial relief and a false sense of victory. It would reinforce their belief that violence pays. It would lead them to escalate repression in Belarus and aggression against Ukraine. The Russian blockade on ports should be lifted immediately and the pressure should be put on Moscow: not on the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples, at the cost of their security and their future," she said.

Russian ministry website hacked; pro-Ukraine message posted

The Russian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities website appeared to be hacked early Monday, with internet searches for the site instead leading browsers to a sign that says "Glory to Ukraine" in the Ukrainian language.

A ministry representative said that while the site had been hacked and vandalized, user data remain protected, according to Russian state-run RIA news agency.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, many Russian state-run companies and news organizations have faced hacking attempts and attacks.

Russian diplomacy potentially curtailed by airspace closures

Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, told Italy's La7 television that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "was scheduled to hold talks in Belgrade, while the EU and NATO member-countries have closed their airspace."

Serbian media reported earlier that several countries including Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia had all closed their airspace to Lavrov's plane.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not say what course Lavrov would take and whether the airspace closures could be circumvented in an effort to deliver him to Belgrade for talks with Serbian leader Alexander Vucic.

UK to provide Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems

The UK said it will provide Ukraine with M270 multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets as far away as 80 kilometers (50 miles). The effort to supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems was coordinated with the US.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain's support for Ukraine would evolve with Russia's changing tactics. Wallace added the new systems will "enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery."

Last week, the US said it would give Ukraine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems known as HIMARS after Kyiv reassured the weapons would not strike targets inside Russia.

Zelenskyy addresses humanitarian matters during front line visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Zaporizhzhia region and two towns near the front lines, Lysychansk and Soledar, he said in his nightly video address.

During his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he met with the head of the regional military administration, Oleksander Starukh, and national police in the region.

"I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support," Zelenskyy said.

Starukh reportedly told Zelenskyy that nearly 60% of the territory in Zaporizhzhia region has been occupied by Russian troops as fighting continues. Seventy-seven villages in the region have seen their electricity cut, Starukh said.

Temporary shelters for those fleeing from nearby Kherson and Mariupol have also been set up. Zelenskyy urged local leaders to continue the flow of aid to those fleeing from elsewhere.

What happened in Russia's war on Ukraine on Sunday

Early Sunday explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv and videos showing cruise missiles soaring above the capital appeared on social media.

Russia's Defense Ministry said tanks and other armored vehicles supplied to Ukraine by Eastern European countries had been destroyed by Russian forces in a barrage of missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

The ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used in the strikes on the outskirts of Kyiv, with T-72 tanks among the weaponry hit in the attacks. The damage was not immediately confirmed by Ukraine's military.

Ukraine's state nuclear power operator Energoatom did say though that one Russian cruise missile that was possibly aimed at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, flew over the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant at a dangerously low altitude.

In April 1986, Ukraine, then a Soviet republic, was the site of a major nuclear catastrophe when a reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant went into meltdown. The disaster is considered the worst-ever such incident in the world in terms of costs and casualties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Russia will respond to the West delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine.

His remarks come after the US pledged to supply Kyiv with M142 systems armed with precisions-guided missiles. The range of the missiles, according to media reports, would be between 70 to 80 kilometers (43.5 to 50 miles).

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes the war in Ukraine could end before the end of 2022.

His comments come a day after presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak also said it was hard to talk about deadlines for ending the war, but judging by the "stockpiled weapons, this could drag on for a period of two to six months."

In an intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defense said counterattacks carried out by Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk might be negating some of the advances made by attacking Russian troops.

