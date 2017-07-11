Ukraine court jails 2 Russian soldiers for war crimes — live updates

Two more Russian soldiers sentenced to jail for war crimes.

This article was last updated at 10:00 UTC/GMT

Two Russian soldiers have been sentenced to 11 years and six months in jail for shelling Ukrainian villages, a court in central Ukraine has ruled.

Russians Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov pleaded guilty to the war crimes last week.

The two men acknowledged that they had fired at positions in the Kharkiv region from Russia. According to prosecutors, the shelling destroyed an educational facility in Derhachi, but left no casualties.

"The guilt of Bobikin and Ivanov has been proven in full," Judge Evhen Bolybok said.

Bobkin and Ivanov were described as an artillery driver and gunner respectively. They were detained after crossing the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Watch video 02:43 Investigating alleged war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces control 'around half' of Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian official says

Russian troops now control "around half" of the critical city of Sievierodonetsk, according to Oleksander Stryuk, the head of the city's military administration.

"Half of the city has been captured by the Russians and fierce street fighting is under way," Stryuk told AP news agency. "The situation is very serious and the city is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly block by block."

Stryuk said Ukrainian forces are still defending the city, which is key for Russia's ambitions in the eastern Donbas region.

"The Ukrainian military continues to resist this frenzied push and aggression by Russian forces," he said.

Ukrainian official says latest round of EU sanctions 'not enough'

Ihor Zhovkha, the deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said the latest round of EU sanctions on Russia is '"not enough."

"If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough," Zhovkha said of the package, which includes a partial ban on Russian oil imports.

Watch video 01:59 EU leaders agree on partial Russian oil embargo

Russia's Lavrov to visit Turkey to discuss grain exports from Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit Turkey on June 8 to discuss a sea corridor for Ukrainian exports, according to Turkey's top diplomat.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Lavrov will visit Turkey "for talks on the issue of opening a security corridor that also includes (shipping) of wheat in the black sea,"

"This is the most important question. We are focusing on this. We are planning to establish a center in Istanbul to observe the corridor," Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.

Both Ukraine and Russia are major global wheat suppliers. Ukrainian ports have been surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat and other foodstuffs.

EU's top diplomat says oil ban would hurt Russia's war funding

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said the bloc's partial ban on Russian oil imports would disrupt Moscow's war operations in Ukraine.

Borrell said the embargo would force the Kremlin to offer crude at a lower price to others than it normally would, hurting profits. Oil and gas is the main engine of the Russian economy.

"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell said ahead of the second day of EU talks in Brussels. "The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine."

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the bloc should impose a seventh round of sanctions on Russia, with the punitive measures including steps against gas imports.

"I think that gas has to be in the seventh package but I am realistic as well," Kallas told journalists in Brussels. "I don't think it will be there."

Several EU countries, such as Germany, are reliant on Russian gas imports for their energy needs.

"The gas embargo will not be a topic, (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz has made this clear as well," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said ahead of the talks.

UK intelligence: Further challenges lie ahead for Russia in Donbas

The UK Ministry of Defense, in its latest intelligence update, described Russia's goals in the eastern Donbas region, along with the challenges that lie ahead for its military campaign.

"Russia's capture of Lyman supports its operational main effort, which likely remains the encirclement of Sievierodonetsk and the closure of the pocket around Luhansk Oblast," the assessment said.

"Heavy shelling continues, while street fighting is likely taking place on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk town," it added.

"Progress has been slow but gains have been held," the UK said regarding Russia's advances in the region.

"Routes into the pocket likely remain under Ukrainian control. Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory," London said regarding the future outlook of Russia's military campaign.

The UK believes that in order for Russia to achieve its political goal of occupying the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, "its military will need to secure further challenging objectives beyond Sievierodonetsk, including the key city of Kramatorsk and the M04 Dnipro-Donetsk main road."

Watch video 03:10 Ukraine's displaced fear second upheaval

Russia's Gazprom suspends gas supplies to the Netherlands

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it has fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra after it failed to make payments for deliveries in April.

Russia had already suspended gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland after they refused to pay in line with the gas-for-rubles scheme ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

The new payment requirements were introduced after the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

GasTerra buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government. It said on Monday that it had decided not to adopt the new payment system, which involved setting up accounts to convert euro payments to rubles.

It also said it had made alternative arrangements to cover the 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

Watch video 03:01 EU looks to biogas to end dependence on Russia

Ship leaves Mariupol carrying steel to Russia

A ship has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol headed to Russia with a cargo of metal, the leader of the self-pronounced separatist region of Donetsk says.

Some 2,500 metric tons of metal left Mariupol bound for the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don.

Ukraine has said the shipping of the metal amounts to looting, having already accused Russia of stealing grain from occupied areas.

Ukraine's largest steelmaker Metinvest on Friday voiced concern that Russia would use ships stranded in Mariupol to "steal and smuggle metallurgical products" belonging to the group. Metinvest accused Russia of piracy.

Russia took full control Mariupol last week when some 2,400 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant.

Watch video 02:49 Steel plant CEO stays resililent for staff

Russia inching towards center of Sievierodonetsk: governor

The governor of Luhansk has told Ukrainian state television that Russian troops are slowly advancing towards the center of Sievierodonetsk.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai said there were some 15,000 civilians left in the city in the eastern Luhansk region, as most of the 120,000 inhabitants had already fled the Russian shelling.

He said Ukrainian troops defending the city were not at risk of being encircled as they could retreat to Lysychansk across the river.

Sievierodonetsk is seen as important to Moscow's efforts to swiftly capture the industrial Donbas region before more Western arms arrive to boost Ukraine's defense.

Watch video 03:14 Russians 'will have expended their momentum' after battle for Severodonetsk, analyst says

Separatist says a third of Sievierdonetsk in Russian hands

Russian forces have taken control of roughly a third of the Ukrainian city of Sievierdonetsk but their operation is taking longer than they had hoped, according to a separatist leader.

Russian troops have the southeastern and northeastern parts of the city but have met with resistance. Most of the city is in ruins after sustained Russian shelling.

"We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is already under our control," the Russian state news agency TASS quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, as saying in a report.

Pasechnik said Russian forces were not advancing as rapidly as might have been hoped as fighting raged in the city.

The Russian advance has apparently been complicated by the presence of several large chemical plants in the area, TASS reported.

Russia recognized Luhansk as independent when it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia enjoys 'maximum combat power' in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces now enjoy "maximum combat power" in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Zelenskyy said that Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Slovyansk were key Russian targets in the region.

Watch video 01:38 Russian forces move into Sievierodonetsk

He added that there had also been shelling in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and in the northeastern Sumy region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's general staff warned of fresh Russian offensives in the region. The general staff's daily situation report said that a Russian attack on the eastern city of Slovyansk was being readied.

European Council to commit €9 billion in aid to Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel has announced the EU is ready to give Ukraine €9 billion ($9.7 billion).

He added that the European Council will help Kyiv with its "immediate liquidity needs" alongside the G7 countries.

Michel tweeted that this constituted "strong and concrete support to Ukraine's reconstruction."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Sunday

Russian forces launched an assault on the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully to surround it, Ukrainian officials said.

Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia announced it had scrapped plans to hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

EU Council president Charles Michel said that the bloc had agreed to removing Sberbank from the SWIFT international payment system. It also agreed on a partial embargo on Russian oil equivalent to more than two thirds of all imports.

Partially state-owned Dutch gas company GasTerra said it would no longer be receiving gas from Russian state energy company Gazprom.

US President Joe Biden said that Washington will not send Ukraine rocket systems capable of hitting targets in Russian territory.

Russia started importing grain from the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine.

Watch video 04:15 Russia makes gains in Donbas offensive: DW's Mathias Bölinger

The German government agreed to new simplified rules to allow Russians into the country who are considered particularly endangered in their own country.

At least two people were injured in a bomb attack in the Russian-held city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine.

sdi/jsi (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)