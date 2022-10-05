 Ukraine and global fallout | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 21.07.2022

Environment

Ukraine and global fallout

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled world hunger, is threatening global energy security and comes with a risk of nuclear catastrophe.

Ukraine | Raketenangriff auf Saporischschja

  

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia strikes land near nuclear power plant

Kyiv has said Russian missiles landed near Ukraine's second-largest nuclear power station in Mykolaiv. Meanwhile, the Baltic states and Poland have closed their borders to Russians holding visas. DW rounds up the latest.  

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shut down

International concerns have been mounting about the safety of the Russian-held nuclear plant. It is now being switched to a cold state.  

What is the G7 oil price cap and how will it work?

To stop Kremlin from earning big from energy, the G7 countries have agreed on an oil price cap scheme. The aim is to incentivize Russian oil buyers to participate.  

Five facts on grain and the war in Ukraine

The dispute over millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine could finally be over after the country reached an agreement with Russia to resume exports. What does that mean for the world?  

Wheat alternatives to combat the food crisis

As war in Ukraine strangles global wheat supplies and extreme weather hits harvests, hardy and climate-resilient wild and ancient grains could bring greater food security.  

UN: Record 345 million people 'marching to the brink of starvation'

A new UN report on hunger shows that the number of acutely hungry worldwide is increasing as fuel and food prices soar. The war in Ukraine has intensified the crisis.  

With vast arable lands, why does Africa need to import grain?

Despite having vast amounts of arable land, nutritious indigenous crops and a booming agricultural sector, Africa still imports most of its grain.  

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed food insecurity onto the table. Could an overlooked cereal help steady the situation and feed the global population in an era of climate crisis?  

Will war fast-track the energy transition?

The sudden push to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.  

Ukrainians prepare for another potential nuclear disaster near Chernobyl  

How the war effects Ukraine’s wheat exports  

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with the winners and finalists of the School Teacher of the Year national contest via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Putin signs laws illegally annexing 4 Ukrainian regions 05.10.2022

Defying international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to officially annex four partly occupied regions of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military has advanced closer to the Luhansk region. DW has the latest.

United States President Joe Biden speaks to the members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC before his departure to Poughkeepsie, New York on October 6, 2022. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP

Russia-Ukraine updates: Biden warns of 'Armageddon' after Putin nuclear threats 07.10.2022

Putin has threatened to protect Russian soil using all means necessary — including nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian military was quickly retaking lost ground. DW has the latest.

Russia. Kerch. OCTOBER 8, 2022. Collapsed section of a bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia. Early on October 8, a truck exploded on the bridge causing fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire. Traffic has been temporarily suspended. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported. THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Moya Feodosiya/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY 55242499

Why is the Kerch Bridge important for Russia and Ukraine? 08.10.2022

An explosion destroyed parts of a bridge that links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. DW takes a look at why the bridge is important for Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.