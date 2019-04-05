 UK PM Theresa May travels to Europe with Brexit extension plea | News | DW | 09.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UK PM Theresa May travels to Europe with Brexit extension plea

Theresa May is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to try and convince them to give her more time for Brexit. The UK Parliament has overridden her political power at home.

MAy looks down (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/W. Szymanowicz)

British Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Germany and France on Tuesday to try and persuade EU leaders to extend the deadline for a Brexit withdrawal agreement. The current arrangement is for the UK to crash out of the bloc on Friday night.

Her visits are taking place one day before an emergency EU summit in Brussels, where an extension will be discussed

Her ministers at home have been holding talks with the opposition Labour party on the terms of the UK's departure.

Watch video 01:32

With Friday looming, PM May visits Merkel and Macron

A tense Tuesday

May will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin at midday. Merkel has expressed tolerance of a further extension if it is to achieve a successful outcome.

Germany's state minister for Europe, Michael Roth, said Tuesday the conditions for a further extension have thus far not been met. He said the UK needs to show "substantial steps" towards resolving its political deadlock but said a no-deal Brexit would be the worst possible outcome.

Roth's statement was seconded by both Dutch and French officials, who said May must present a clear reason as to why the EU should accept a further delay, and a plan for going forward.

Later on Tuesday, May goes to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. He has taken a more hard-line stance against a longer delay.

Read more: British MPs vote against all alternative Brexit options

What are the key clashes?

  • May is seeking to postpone the UK's departure date from April 12 to June 30, but the EU may offer the UK a longer extension period of up to a year.
  • However, any extension beyond May 22 would require the UK to take part in EU elections, which the British prime minister wants to avoid.
  • Meanwhile in London, talks will continue between Tory and Labour politicians with Labour pushing for a customs union, which the Tories oppose.
  • The so-called Irish "backstop" is also a central sticking point: It would keep the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland open in the event of a no-deal outcome, but this angers Brexit hardliners who say it would split off Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Read more: Brexit: Why is the Irish backstop so controversial?

Who is in control?

On Monday the British Parliament passed a resolution giving lawmakers power to review and make binding changes to any extension request put forth by May. The Parliament is expected to vote Tuesday on May's proposed extension date of June 30.

May has lost the support of her Conservative party, which is split over how to exit the EU. In a last-ditch attempt to get a deal passed, she reached out to the opposition Labour Party .

In an attempt to scrape together any support from her own party holdouts, May also promised to resign early should a withdrawal deal be negotiated.

Read more: UK lawmakers pass bill to force Brexit delay to avoid no-deal exit

Answer due from Brussels

At Wednesday's summit, EU heads of state must unanimously ratify any further extension on the withdrawal agreement.

cmb/jm (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

British PM Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for another Brexit delay, this time until the end of June. She added that in light of the delay, the UK will prepare to hold European Parliament elections. (05.04.2019)  

EU's Barnier: May deal is the only path to orderly Brexit

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has told UK lawmakers that — if they want an orderly Brexit — Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement is the only show in town. (02.04.2019)  

Germany's Merkel to host UK PM May for Brexit talks

The British Prime Minister is set to ask for another extension to Brexit at an EU summit this week. Beforehand, May is scheduled to hold talks with the German chancellor before also meeting with France's Emmanuel Macron. (08.04.2019)  

Brexit: What's gone wrong for the UK's Labour Party?

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's final Brexit gamble is to seek help from an equally divided and dysfunctional Labour Party. It's almost like the blind leading the blind, as Rob Mudge reports. (03.04.2019)  

UK lawmakers pass bill to force Brexit delay to avoid no-deal exit

British lawmakers have approved a bill that will oblige Theresa May to legislate against leaving the EU without a deal on April 12. May has been meeting with the opposition to find a way out of the Brexit impasse. (04.04.2019)  

UK to ask for Article 50 extension, work with opposition to take Brexit forward

The UK government is to ask for an extension to Article 50 to find a way out of the Brexit impasse. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would work with the opposition to agree a plan to take the Brexit process forward. (02.04.2019)  

British MPs vote against all alternative Brexit options

British lawmakers have voted against eight nonbinding motions on possible alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Earlier, May said she would quit if her agreement was passed and Britain left the EU. (27.03.2019)  

Brexit: Why is the Irish backstop so controversial?

Britain's border with Ireland was almost completely absent from the debate in the run-up to the country's 2016 vote to leave the EU. But the 310-mile (499-kilometer) frontier is now at the heart of the Brexit saga. (29.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

With Friday looming, PM May visits Merkel and Macron  

Related content

Britische Premierministerin Theresa May

British PM Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30 05.04.2019

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for another Brexit delay, this time until the end of June. She added that in light of the delay, the UK will prepare to hold European Parliament elections.

Deutschland Treffen Theresa May und Angela Merkel

Germany's Merkel to host UK PM May for Brexit talks 08.04.2019

The British Prime Minister is set to ask for another extension to Brexit at an EU summit this week. Beforehand, May is scheduled to hold talks with the German chancellor before also meeting with France's Emmanuel Macron.

01.2016 DW Der Tag Moderator Brent Goff (Detailseite)

The Day with Brent Goff: Battle for Tripoli 08.04.2019

A renegade warlord leads an assault on Tripoli. Can forces of the UN-backed government defend Libya's capital? I ask former UK ambassador to Libya Peter Millet. And, training populists in an old monastery. From power of pray to power politics.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  