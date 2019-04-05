UK PM Theresa May travels to Europe with Brexit extension plea

British Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Germany and France on Tuesday to try and persuade EU leaders to extend the deadline for a Brexit withdrawal agreement. The current arrangement is for the UK to crash out of the bloc on Friday night.

Her visits are taking place one day before an emergency EU summit in Brussels, where an extension will be discussed

Her ministers at home have been holding talks with the opposition Labour party on the terms of the UK's departure.

A tense Tuesday

May will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin at midday. Merkel has expressed tolerance of a further extension if it is to achieve a successful outcome.

Germany's state minister for Europe, Michael Roth, said Tuesday the conditions for a further extension have thus far not been met. He said the UK needs to show "substantial steps" towards resolving its political deadlock but said a no-deal Brexit would be the worst possible outcome.

Roth's statement was seconded by both Dutch and French officials, who said May must present a clear reason as to why the EU should accept a further delay, and a plan for going forward.

Later on Tuesday, May goes to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. He has taken a more hard-line stance against a longer delay.

What are the key clashes?

May is seeking to postpone the UK's departure date from April 12 to June 30, but the EU may offer the UK a longer extension period of up to a year.

However, any extension beyond May 22 would require the UK to take part in EU elections, which the British prime minister wants to avoid.

Meanwhile in London, talks will continue between Tory and Labour politicians with Labour pushing for a customs union, which the Tories oppose.

The so-called Irish "backstop" is also a central sticking point: It would keep the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland open in the event of a no-deal outcome, but this angers Brexit hardliners who say it would split off Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Who is in control?

On Monday the British Parliament passed a resolution giving lawmakers power to review and make binding changes to any extension request put forth by May. The Parliament is expected to vote Tuesday on May's proposed extension date of June 30.

May has lost the support of her Conservative party, which is split over how to exit the EU. In a last-ditch attempt to get a deal passed, she reached out to the opposition Labour Party .

In an attempt to scrape together any support from her own party holdouts, May also promised to resign early should a withdrawal deal be negotiated.

Answer due from Brussels

At Wednesday's summit, EU heads of state must unanimously ratify any further extension on the withdrawal agreement.

