UK: Multiple stabbing in Reading declared terror attack

A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday after three people were killed and three more seriously injured in a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) west of London.

The stabbings took place at the site of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest that was held in the town earlier in the day.

However, one of the protest organizers said on social media that the demonstration had ended and all participants had left before the stabbings occurred.

Local Thames Valley Police said early on Sunday that they had launched a murder investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, police announced they were treating the incident as terrorism-related and that officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) were taking over the investigation.

"This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with all those who have been affected," Chief Constable John Campbell of Thames Valley Police said in a press release.

British media later cited the head of Counter Terror Police Neil Basu as saying the suspect was a Libyan asylum seeker, named as Khairi Saadallah.

'Appalling incident'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "deeply concerned" to hear reports of the incident.

Local council leader Jason Brock wrote on Twitter that there had been "concerning reports," advising people to steer clear of the site.

Police later on Sunday asked people again to steer clear of the area and asked anyone with video footage of the incident to come forward.

ed/mm (AP, Reuters)

This is an updated version of a previous article.