King Charles III and his queen consort Camilla were entering York through the Micklegate Bar when the eggs were thrownImage: Isabel Infantes/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited Kingdom
UK: Man detained after throwing eggs at King Charles III
17 minutes ago
Despite the eggs not appearing to hit the British monarch, the man who allegedly threw the eggs was detained by police.
https://p.dw.com/p/4JFxy
Advertisement
A man was detained on Wednesday after allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III and queen consort Camilla in York.
The monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway through which monarchs are traditionally welcomed into the city in northern England, when the eggs were thrown.
Video footage showed how several eggs were thrown and fell to the ground without appearing to hit the royal couple. The man who allegedly threw the eggs grappled with police officers as they detained him.