UK: Man detained after throwing eggs at King Charles III

Despite the eggs not appearing to hit the British monarch, the man who allegedly threw the eggs was detained by police.

A man was detained on Wednesday after allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III and queen consort Camilla in York.

The monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway through which monarchs are traditionally welcomed into the city in northern England, when the eggs were thrown.

Video footage showed how several eggs were thrown and fell to the ground without appearing to hit the royal couple. The man who allegedly threw the eggs grappled with police officers as they detained him.

los/sms (AP, Reuters)