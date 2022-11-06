  1. Skip to content
Britain's King Charles III talks with guests whilst hosting a reception in the State Dining Room at Buckingham Palace in London
King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 next yearImage: Isabel Infantes/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance
SocietyUnited Kingdom

UK gets extra bank holiday to honor King Charles III

1 hour ago

The UK's new prime minister Rishi Sunak wants people to "celebrate and pay tribute" to the new king. The holiday will cap a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J7H6

Britons are getting a special public holiday next year to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The extra bank holiday will fall on Monday May 8, two days after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

"The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country,"  British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said on Sunday.

"I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor,' Sunak said.

Coronation to take place at Westminster Abbey

Charles became king when Queen Elizabeth died but the grand coronation ceremony will take place next year.

Who is King Charles III?

The ceremony will be held at London's Westminster Abbey almost exactly 70 years after his late mother's coronation on June 2, 1953.

Last month, Buckingham Palace released a statement that said in part: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The late queen's coronation was the first major public event to be broadcast live in the UK.

Charles' coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony of his late mother.

lo/ar (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Theophilus Charles, 70, sits inside his house which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana

German president says COP27 conditions 'not encouraging'

Politics5 hours ago
