UK issues immediate ban on fracking following damning report

The UK will impose a moratorium on fracking, effective immediately, following the publication of a damning scientific study.

The country's oil and gas industry has been pushing for the extraction of shale gas through the controversial technique, but so far no commercial projects have started.

A new report by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) warned the technique had a dangerously high risk of causing disruption to local communities through earth tremors of unpredictably high magnitude. The government announced on Saturday it would therefore issue a complete ban on the technique.

The decision was welcomed by environmental activists, who have long opposed the technique.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government had previously supported the industry, which it saw as a way to reduce imports of natural gas.

Fracking involves extracting gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure. Environmental activists oppose the technique for its disastrous effects on water supplies, pollution, triggering of tremors and its effect on the climate.

More to come...