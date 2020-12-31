 UK fisheries unhappy with EU trade deal | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 31.12.2020

Business

UK fisheries unhappy with EU trade deal

British fishers are less than delighted about Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, even though he said that as a result of the agreement they will be able to catch and eat "prodigious quantities of extra fish."

Fishing bait is unloaded at Bridlington Harbour fishing port in Yorkshire

Fishing bait being unloaded at Bridlington Harbor in Yorkshire

British fishery industry leaders have accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of caving in on the final Brexit trade deal. Johnson admitted that the UK had conceded ground on access to fishing waters, but said he could assure the "great fish fanatics in this country that we will, as a result of this deal, be able to catch and eat quite prodigious quantities of extra fish."

The industry is, however, largely unconvinced. UK Fisheries boss Jane Sandell told reporters that, while leaders were pleased that the deal would bring some certainty to the industry, "we're still looking for the 'prodigious amounts of fish' we were promised, and for us it changes nothing."

The UK leaves the EU's Common Fisheries Policy on December 31. In the new trade agreement, the UK and Brussels agreed that 25% of EU boats' fishing rights in UK waters would be transferred back to the UK over the next five and a half years. The UK had originally demanded cuts of 60-80%.

Going forward, the two sides will negotiate future fishing rights, with the deal allowing for tariffs on the other's fish exports in the event of "serious disagreements." 

Watch video 02:22

British PM, EU leaders sign Brexit trade deal

Kilometers of questions

"Britain's fishing industry will once again be betrayed by a Conservative government and prime minister," Mike Hookem, a former member of the European Parliament from the UK Independence Party, told DW. "You really could not have negotiated a worse deal for Britain's fishermen and UK's coastal communities. And it shows that the promise of 'taking back control and once again becoming a sovereign coastal nation' was nothing more than hot air."

The UK has very rich waters that comes from biological mechanisms in breeding grounds along the northern French coastline, a shallow, sandy strip that stretches to Denmark.

Britain has an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) that reaches up to 320 kilometers (250 miles) from its shores and has long agreed to share management of this via the European Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), which allocates quotas of different stocks to each nation's fishing fleet. On top of the CFP, there is limited access for certain EU vessels into Britain's territorial waters between six and 12 miles from the coast. 

Big fish, small pond 

In 2019, British vessels caught 502,000 tons of fish, worth around £850 million (€950 million, $1 billion), inside UK waters. In the same time, UK vessels caught under 100,000 tons of fish, worth £106 million, from EU waters.

Danish, Dutch and French fishing vessels are particularly dependent on fish caught in UK waters — each of them catch more than 100,000 tons of the UK's fish every year. 

EU fishermen make an annual total catch of €650 million in British waters, 40% of the value of fish caught in Britain's EEZ, according to a European Parliament report. 

For the French industry, fish caught in British waters account for 20% of total annual value, while the figure for Belgium is 50%, Ireland 35%, Denmark 30% and the Netherlands 28%. Spain, Germany and Sweden also send ships into British waters.

To confuse things further, quota hoppers — foreign-owned ship owners using British registration to use UK waters — hold 13% of UK quotas. In England, more than half the quota is under foreign ownership, an investigation last year found.

Reaching a deal was seen as crucial for Boulogne-sur-Mer, France's largest fishing port, where 5,000 jobs depend on an industry that generated revenues of €80 million in 2019. But Mayor Frederic Cuvillier has warned the agreement leaves French fishermen wondering how it will affect them. "Who, for example, will be handling the controls? And over what time?" Cuvillier asked in an interview with Europe 1 radio, reported by Reuters news agency.

Watch video 03:17

'It's a relief that there is an agreement'

Irritation within the UK

An EU official said that fisheries were "one of the areas which we had particularly in mind" when the bloc designed the Brexit Adjustment Reserve of €5 billion for countries and industries affected by Brexit.

Spain's regional government in Galicia, for example, said the deal will cost its regional fleet €190 million. Others are preparing their negotiating positions.

"One thing we're going to have to do is negotiate very hard in the new year to make sure that there's fair burden sharing across Europe, that Irish fishermen aren't disproportionately affected," Irish leader Leo Varadkar said. 

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has complained that promises made to the Scottish fishing sector had been broken, saying it was "yet another example of Tory governments forcing Scotland in the wrong direction." Fishing communities in Scotland voted strongly in favor of leaving the EU, despite 62% of the overall population of Scotland backing the remain campaign.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, said the deal did not appear to deliver on the industry's aspirations. "After all the promises given to the industry, that is hugely disappointing," she told reporters. 

Small fry in the overall economy

Fishing is only a tiny part of the total economy both in the UK and in the EU. The UK's fishing and fish processing industries employ 24,000 people and contribute £1.4 billion to the economy, according to a House of Commons research library briefing. That is a tiny portion of its total economy worth around £2.2trillion. It also only involves around 0.1% of the UK's workforce. 

At the same time, the financial services industry was worth £126 billion and the automotive industry £49 billion, according to the Office for National Statistics. 

"Although fishing makes up 0.08% of GDP that has to be seen as the result of 47 years of lack of investment and involvement with the EU Common Fisheries Policy. It was hoped with the return of UK waters and a renaissance in UK fishing industry fortunes would increase," Hookem said. 

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    Zero tariffs

    The Brexit agreement has secured zero tariffs or quotas on goods traded once the United Kingdom exits the EU single market and customs union. This ensures a seamless trade transition in January 2021, with lower prices of basic goods for consumers. Negotiators have also reached specific facilitation arrangements for key industries such as wine, organics, automotive pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

  • UK border control at Heathrow Airport, London

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    Visa-free travel, social security benefits

    Freedom of movement, including the right to work, study, start a business or live in the EU and UK will end. But the agreement provides visa-free travel for short-term visits up to 90 days. It also ensures that current UK and EU residents of each other's territories are able to retain their rights to work, as well as benefits such as pensions, parental leave and health care, among others.

  • Fishing bait is unloaded at a port in Yorkshire

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    EU-UK fisheries agreement

    The UK will become an independent coastal state and face customs and food safety checks on its EU exports. But the agreement ensures sustainable management of shared fish stocks and quotas in EU and UK waters, in a transition period of 5 1/2 years. During this time, reciprocal access to fish remains unchanged. Afterwards, the two sides will have to reevaluate the situation for a new agreement.

  • British airways and Lufthansa planes cross paths in Frankfurt's airport

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    Aviation safety and security cooperation

    As UK passenger planes will lose access to a free EU aviation market, the agreement ensures cooperation between both sides on aviation safety, security and air traffic management. It provides aviation cargo with unlimited point-to-point traffic between UK and EU airports, but also to other countries — known as fifth freedom traffic rights.

  • High-rise office buildings in downtown London

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    Some trade in services salvaged

    Automatic recognition of professional qualifications for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, engineers and other professionals is set to end between the EU and UK. But the trade agreement ensures fair treatment for service suppliers or investors. It also removes unjustified barriers to digital trade and allows for open procurement markets for UK or EU bidders.

  • Windmills near the city of Sheerness, Kent

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    Energy cooperation

    The UK will leave the EU's internal energy market, the European Atomic Energy Community and will be out of bloc's Emissions Trading System. But the two sides have agreed to guarantees on energy supply security and offshore energy cooperation in the North Sea. The Brexit agreement also features enforceable commitments toward the Paris climate deal and seeks to link EU and UK carbon pricing regimes.

  • University students at a graduation ceremony in the UK

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    UK remains in science research programs

    In education, research and technology, the UK will abandon programs such as the Erasmus university program and the Galileo satellite system. But through the Brexit agreement, the UK will remain a part of five key programs: Horizon Europe, the EURATOM Research and Training Program, ITER (fusion test facility), Copernicus Earth monitoring system and EU Satellite Surveillance and Tracking system.

  • Trucks arrive at the port of Dover

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    Truck transport rights

    UK truck operators will lose the right to conduct unlimited cross-trade in the EU, but the Brexit agreement ensures unlimited point-to-point access between the EU and the UK. It ensures full transit rights across each other's territories and grants the right to perform up to two extra operations within them. Working conditions, road safety and fair competition provisions are also included.

  • Europol headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands

    What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal?

    Continued cooperation with Europol, Eurojust

    The UK will leave agencies such as Europol and Eurojust, and will lose access to the EU's sensitive databases in areas of security and justice. But the Brexit agreement ensures continued cooperation between the UK and these agencies. It also includes mechanisms for quick data exchange of passenger, DNA, fingerprint, vehicle and criminal record information between the UK and the EU.


