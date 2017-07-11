UK economy officially in recession after record 20% slump

The UK on Wednesday officially fell into recession for the first time in 11 years. The economy collapsed by a record 20.4% in the second quarter as a result of coronavirus lockdown measures imposed to contain the outbreak.

Between April and June, household spending plunged as businesses were ordered to shut down, while industries such as construction rolled back on output and production.

"The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record," Jonathan Athow of the ONS said.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the UK economy had a 2.2% quarterly contraction in the first three months of the year.

The technical definition of a recession is two straight quarters of economic decline.

The economic decline was concentrated in April — the peak of lockdown.

The ONS said the economy bounced back in June as the government started to relax coronavirus restrictions on movement. But "Despite this, gross domestic product (GDP) in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck." Athow said.

The UK's service, which makes up four fifths of the economy, suffered the biggest quarterly decline on record. Car manufacturing, meanwhile, faced its slowest production rate since 1955.

