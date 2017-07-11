UK announces public inquiry into woman’s Novichok death

The British Home Office has announced that it is establishing a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died in 2018 after exposure to the Novichok nerve agent.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement: "We are establishing an inquiry to ensure that all relevant evidence can be considered, with the hope that the family of Dawn Sturgess will get the answers they need and deserve.”

Sturgess poisoned by perfume

Sturgess died after her partner Charlie Rowley gave her a bottle which contained Novichok nerve agent to her as a gift, believing it to be perfume, according to interviews he gave to the UK's ITV and the mass-circulation paper The Sun in 2018.

Rescuers found both of them unconscious on the day of the incident and transported them to the same Salisbury hospital where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been treated for an earlier case of Novichok poisoning.

Novichok was developed in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

London claims Russia was behind the attack on Skripal in March 2018. UK prosecutors have charged three Russians with attempting to kill Skripal and his daughter. Moscow denies involvement.

