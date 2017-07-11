UK charges third Russian over Novichok attack

The UK has charged a third Russian over the "Novichok" nerve attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal. Police said they could now confirm that the three suspects were military intelligence operatives.

Police said that prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to charge a man known as Sergey Fedotov with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, possessing and using a chemical weapon, and causing grievous bodily harm.

Police said they have evidence that "Sergey Fedotov" is an alias for Denis Sergeev, a member of the Russian military intelligence service known as the GRU.

Sergei Skripal is a former Russian military intelligence officer who acted as a double agent for British intelligence services in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Police previously charged two other Russian military intelligence agents, named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, and accused them of traveling to the UK for the poisoning operation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the suspects were civilians.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated...