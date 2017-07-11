 Russia was responsible for Litvinenko killing, European court rules | News | DW | 21.09.2021

News

Russia was responsible for Litvinenko killing, European court rules

Russia has always denied any involvement in the death of its former agent, but the European Court of Human Rights says it was "beyond doubt" that Moscow assassinated Alexander Litvinenko.

A file photograph showing Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) colonel Alexander Litvinenko

Livitnenko was a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled Tuesday that Russian agents were tasked with the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK.

Litvinenko died in 2006 in the UK after being poisoned with Polonium-210, a rare radioactive isotope, the court confirmed.

more to come...

