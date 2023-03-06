Uganda mulls new anti-LGBTQ bill

Uganda's new anti-gay bill which proposes punishing people who support or fund homosexuality has widespread support from MPs — but rights activists say the bill is a diversion from the real issues affecting citizens.
Ugandan lawmakers are hopeful that a new law designed to tighten restrictions on gay rights and activities will soon become a reality.
A controversial anti-gay bill has already been introduced to parliament by a leading lawmaker which, if passed into law, would punish the "promotion, recruitment and funding" of LGBT activities.
Homophobia is rife in Uganda where President Yoweri Museveni has called gay people "disgusting" in media interviews.
"We have been telling them [the West] that please this problem of homosexuality is not something that we should normalize and celebrate," Museveni said.
The Ugandan president said those backing gay rights lack respect for African norms and values.
"The Europeans, they don't listen, they don't respect other people's views, they want to turn the abnormal into normal," he said.
The new bill is proposing punishment for people who support or fund homosexuality.
'Bill is a diversion'
Dr. Frank Mugisha, executive director of leading gay rights organisation Sexual Minorities Uganda, described the ongoing debate over homosexuality a "diversion" from the real issues that affect Ugandans.
"Community members are living in fear," Mugisha said.
"Homosexual acts are already illegal and a new law would mean more harassment and discrimination against people who are already vulnerable."
But since independence from Britain in 1962 there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex activity in Uganda.